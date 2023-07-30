This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Club Friendlies
Allegiant Stadium
How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Man Utd and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United conclude their US pre-season tour with another tasty clash against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

The Red Devils kicked off the American trip with a comfortable 2-0 win over bitter rivals Arsenal. However, since then, they have suffered back-to-back defeats to Wrexham and Spanish giants Real Madrid, despite fielding a youth team in the former encounter.

Although preseason results shouldn't be taken too seriously, Erik ten Hag will be keen to end their America tour with a victory over a Dortmund side that finished second behind Bayern Munich in last season's Bundesliga.

The Black and Yellows, meanwhile, will hope to step up their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 season, with their first competitive game just two weeks away. They marked the start of their US Tour with a 6-0 victory over USL Championship side San Diego Loyal on Thursday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date:July 31, 2023
Kick-off time:2 am BST/ 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT
Venue:Allegiant Stadium

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for a 9:00 pm ET kick-off time on Monday July 31, 2023, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Man Utd vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and is available to stream live online through fuboTV and Sling TV in the United States (US). GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

While not too much can be read into pre-season results, Erik ten Hag will want to see an improvement from his side, with fitness returning to his squad and new signings getting more time to bed.

Speaking of new additions, goalkeeper Andre Onana made his Man Utd debut in the defeat to Real Madrid as the latest addition to their squad, while top striker target Rasmus Hojlund looks to be on his way to Old Trafford after the Red Devils reach full agreement over transfer fee with Atalanta last night.

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed in earlier pre-season games, has left the touring squad through injury, and is set miss the opening period of the season with an ankle problem. Anthony Martial is also an injury doubt for this encounter.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mount, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bishop, Heaton, Henderson, Vitek, Onana
Defenders:Dalot, Fernandez, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Williams
Midfielders:Amad, Antony, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Hannibal, McTominay, Mount, Pellistri, Sancho, Van de Beek
Forwards:Forson, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Dortmund team news

New signings Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are set to feature on Sunday after missing Thursday’s game. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is also unlikely to be ready in time, while Giovanni Reyna is also out injured.

After sustaining injuries during the game against San Diego Loyal last time out, Julien Duranville and Nico Schlotterbeck may also be sidelined for Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus has found the back of the net in all but one of BVB’s pre-season games so far, and will likely start again on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Can, Sabitzer; Malen, Reus, Adeyemi; Haller

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kobel, Meyer, Lotka
Defenders:Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson, Wolf, Bensebaini, Bueno
Midfielders:Can, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt, Ozcan, T. Hazard, Papadopoulos
Forwards:Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Moukoko, Bamba, Besong, Pohlmann

Head-to-Head Record

The last time these two footballing giants faced off in competitive action was in a 1997 Champions League match, which Dortmund ultimately won.

DateMatchCompetition
22/7/2016Man Utd 1-4 DortmundInternational Champions Cup (Club Friendly)
23/4/1997Man Utd 1-0 Dortmund

UEFA Champions League

9/4/1997Dortmund 1-0 Man UtdUEFA Champions League
2/12/1964Man Utd 4-0 DortmundFairs Cup
11/11/1964Dortmund 6-1 Man UtdFairs Cup

Useful links