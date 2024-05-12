Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, knowing victory is a must if they are to keep their slim Premier League title aspirations alive.

The Red Devils were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by relegation-strugglers Burnley a couple of weeks ago. Things have gone from bad to worse as they were hammered 4-0 by red-hot Crystal Palace last Monday.

As a result, Erik ten Hag's side have dropped to eighth place in the Premier League standings, and they may miss out on European football entirely next season.

Arch-rivals Arsenal, meanwhile, have been in exceptional form since exiting the Champions League and most recently thrashed in-form Bournemouth 3-0. However, one slip-up by the Gunners could prove costly, as it would essentially hand the title to Manchester City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT Venue: Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, 2024, with kick-off at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, Peacock and NBC in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be hoping to welcome back several key stars following the disastrous trip to Selhurst Park which saw him field Casemiro and Jonny Evans in defence.

Scott McTominay (knee), Willy Kambwala (knock), Harry Maguire (muscle), Victor Lindelof (hamstring) and Luke Shaw (muscle) all remain sidelined for this clash.

While Tyrrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), Raphael Varane (muscle) and Bruno Fernandes (muscle) also remain unavailable, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have both returned to training and could feature.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Arsenal team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had the luxury to pick from a fully fit squad against Bournemouth last weekend.

Jurrien Timber has made several appearances for Arsenal's under-21 side and could make his long-awaited return to the first-team squad here. There remain some doubts about the availability of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has yet to train with the first team this week.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/09/23 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United Premier League 23/07/23 Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United Club Friendly Games 22/01/23 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Premier League 04/09/22 Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal Premier League 23/04/22 Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United Premier League

Useful links