Manchester United tickets: prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Manchester United enter 2026/27 under Michael Carrick, who steadied the club to a third-place finish and Champions League return last season. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Old Trafford.

What are Manchester United's fixtures for the 2026/27 Premier League season?

Manchester United's 2026/27 season opens away at Hull City on August 22.

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sat 22 Aug 2026, 12:30 BST Hull City vs Manchester United MKM Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 BST Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST Everton vs Manchester United Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST Manchester United vs Manchester City Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST Fulham vs Manchester United Craven Cottage (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST Leeds United vs Manchester United Elland Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST Manchester United vs Bournemouth Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00 GMT Chelsea vs Manchester United Stamford Bridge (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Aston Villa Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT Liverpool vs Manchester United Anfield (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Brentford Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMT Newcastle United vs Manchester United St. James' Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Coventry City Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Selhurst Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Arsenal vs Manchester United Emirates Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMT Manchester United vs Sunderland Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United American Express Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 GMT Manchester United vs Newcastle United Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Aston Villa vs Manchester United Villa Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Liverpool Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT Brentford vs Manchester United Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Chelsea Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 GMT Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United The City Ground (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Arsenal Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 GMT Sunderland vs Manchester United Stadium of Light (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMT Manchester United vs Everton Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMT Manchester City vs Manchester United Etihad Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST Manchester United vs Hull City Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST Ipswich Town vs Manchester United Portman Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 BST Coventry City vs Manchester United Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 BST Bournemouth vs Manchester United Vitality Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 BST Manchester United vs Leeds United Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 BST Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 BST Manchester United vs Fulham Old Trafford (Home) Premier League Tickets

Only August kick-off times are confirmed at the time of writing; all other times remain subject to change for TV broadcast selection. United's return to the Champions League will also add further fixtures to the calendar once the 2026/27 league-phase draw is confirmed, along with the usual FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties once those draws take place.

How to buy Manchester United Premier League tickets?

Manchester United offers multiple ticketing options for Premier League matches, ranging from individual match tickets to season passes and hospitality packages. Most tickets can be purchased directly through the club's official ticket portal on its website.

The main ways to secure a ticket to watch Manchester United play are:

Official Tickets via Manchester United: Tickets for Premier League matches are sold directly through the club's official website. Access often depends on your membership level, Red, Silver, or Gold Members typically receive priority for ticket releases. This is the most secure and reliable way to buy.

Ticket Ballot System: For high-demand fixtures (such as games against Liverpool, Arsenal, or Manchester City), Manchester United runs a ticket ballot for Red Members. You enter the ballot, and if successful, you can purchase tickets at face value. This ensures fairness when demand exceeds supply.

Official Ticket Exchange: If you miss out on the initial sale, Manchester United operates an official Ticket Exchange where season ticket holders can list seats they cannot use. These tickets are verified by the club, ensuring you still buy safely at face value.

Secondary Tickets: Platforms such as StubHub also offer last-minute tickets, often starting from around £80, although prices may vary. Check the T&Cs of the platform you're buying from.

How much are Manchester United Premier League tickets?

For fans eager to watch Manchester United in Premier League action at Old Trafford, ticket prices can vary widely depending on the opponent, the seat location, and how the ticket is purchased.

The simplest way to buy a Premier League ticket is through Manchester United's official ticket portal. However, these are usually reserved for official club members, and availability is very limited. United also uses a tiered pricing system based on the opponent, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

Typical official adult ticket prices through the members' ballot or the club's official Ticket Exchange usually fall within these ranges:

Category C Matches (Lower-demand opponents): £35 - £55

£35 - £55 Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 - £75

£45 - £75 Category A Matches (High-demand opponents, e.g., Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal): £65 - £120+

Tickets purchased through Manchester United's official Ticket Exchange (the club's verified resale platform) are always sold at face value. This allows season ticket holders or members who can't attend a game to resell their seats safely to other members.

Everything you need to know about Old Trafford stadium

Manchester United have played at Old Trafford since 1910, and it remains the largest club stadium in England, with a current capacity generally cited at around 74,000-76,000 following its last major expansion in 2006. Known affectionately as the Theatre of Dreams, the stadium has hosted a European Cup final, multiple FA Cup semi-finals, and countless historic European nights under its floodlights.

More than a century on from its opening, however, Old Trafford is entering a new era. In March 2025, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club unveiled plans, designed by architects Foster + Partners, for a new 100,000-seat stadium to be built on land adjacent to the current site, at an estimated cost of around £2 billion. Dubbed New Trafford in briefing documents, the venue is designed with a distinctive umbrella-style canopy roof intended to harvest solar energy and rainwater, and three tall masts that would make it visible from several kilometres away. If it goes ahead as planned, it would become the largest football stadium in the United Kingdom, surpassing Wembley, and the centrepiece of a wider regeneration project around the Old Trafford area.

The project remains at the planning and consultation stage, with the club targeting completion in time for the 2030/31 season, though the scale of the build means the timeline could still shift. Until any move happens, Old Trafford continues to operate as normal for the 2026/27 season, and remains one of the most iconic and loudest grounds in world football on matchday.