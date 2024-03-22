Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the Women's Super League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are tied on points with league leaders Chelsea whereas the visitors are fourth and 12 points behind their opponents in the standings.
Man City have lost just two out of their last 15 matches, but those two losses have come in recent weeks. There were four different scorers as they beat Brighton in their most recent outing. Man Utd have won their last two games, with an aggregate score of 6-0, and will be confident of picking up their third consecutive victory.
Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time
|Date:
|March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 am ET
|Venue:
|Etihad Stadium
The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday., with kick-off at 8.30 am ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Manchester City Women team news
For the hosts, leading scorer Khadija Shaw made her comeback from injury in last weekend's match against Brighton.
City's midfielder, Jill Roord, is still out of action for an extended period following an ACL injury she suffered earlier in the year.
Man City predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Angeldahl, Hasegawa; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Shaw.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Keating, Maciver, Roebuck
|Defenders:
|Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes
|Midfielders:
|Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa
|Forwards:
|Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw
Manchester United Women team news
Leah Galton will miss Saturday's game due to a thigh strain that has sidelined her for the last two matches.
In recent weeks, Emma Watson, Gabby George, and Hinata Miyazawa have made progress in their recovery from injuries, and Jess Simpson is expected to resume training on the field soon.
Man Utd predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Naalsund; Garcia, Toone, Malard; Parris.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Tullis-Joyce
|Defenders:
|Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner
|Midfielders:
|Toone, Zelem, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|25/01/24
|WSL
|Manchester City 2 - 1 Manchester United
|19/11/23
|WSL
|Manchester United 1 - 3 Manchester City
|21/05/23
|WSL
|Manchester United 2 - 1 Manchester City
|11/12/22
|WSL
|Manchester City 1 - 1 Manchester United
|27/02/22
|FA Cup
|Manchester United 1 - 4 Manchester City