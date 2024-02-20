Manchester City vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's team is currently four points behind league leaders Liverpool but can climb to be within a point of the Reds if they win this game in hand. Brentford are 14th in the standings, with 25 points from 24 games.

City's 11-match winning run was halted by Chelsea with a 1-1 draw in the last game. They will be extremely confident of adding another win to the bag to catch up to Liverpool. Brentford, on the other hand, have lost three out of their last four games and will be worried about how to tackle the in-form Cityzens.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30pm ET Venue: Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol remain unavailable for Tuesday's Premier League encounter at home against Brentford, but all other members of the City squad are fit and ready for selection.

Grealish sustained a muscular injury during last Tuesday's Champions League last 16 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Gvardiol hasn't played since featuring in the 3-1 triumph at Brentford two weeks ago. He was absent from the matchday squad for both the Copenhagen trip and last Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea due to an ankle problem.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Stones, Ake; Rodri, Nunes; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson, Ederson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Brentford team news

Brentford encountered no new injury setbacks during the game against Liverpool, a fixture in which they welcomed Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa back from Africa Cup of Nations duties.

However, defensive mainstay Ethan Pinnock was sidelined before kickoff due to an ankle issue. He will remain unavailable until after the March international break.

In addition to Pinnock, Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Kevin Schade (groin), Aaron Hickey (thigh), and Bryan Mbeumo (ankle) are also on the sidelines. Nonetheless, there's hope that Hickey and Schade could return before the end of the month.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Mee; Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Zanka, Mee, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Konak, Jensen, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Olakigbe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/02/24 Brentford 1 - 3 Manchester City Premier League 28/05/23 Brentford 1 - 0 Manchester City Premier League 12/11/22 Manchester City 1 - 2 Brentford Premier League 10/02/22 Manchester City 2 - 0 Brentford Premier League 30/12/21 Brentford 0 - 1 Manchester City Premier League

Useful links