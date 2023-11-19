Man Utd Women vs Man City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Man Utd and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Old Trafford is set to stage the first-ever women's Manchester derby between Manchester United Women and Manchester City Women in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday.

On the back of a 5-0 victory over West Ham and an unbeaten start to their league campaign, the Red Devils will be looking to keep pace with current leaders Chelsea.

Meanwhile, other than the bragging rights, Man City need to bounce back from back-to-back WSL defeats to Arsenal and Brighton.

Man Utd Women vs Man City Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: Old Trafford

The Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT on November 19 in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd Women vs Man City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man Utd Women team news

Apart from long-term absentees Lucy Watson, Gabby George and Aoife Mannion, United boss Marc Skinner will be without the services of Evie Robjohn this weekend.

Irene Guerrero is also a couple of weeks away, but Katie Zalem is available for selection.

Man Utd Women possible XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Toone, Zelem, Miyazawa; Parris, Galton, Geyse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Man City Women team news

The Citizens' coach Gareth Taylor confirmed that Alex Greenwood has passed all of the concussion protocols to feature in Sunday's derby.

With Lauren Hemp likely to be reintroduced from the first whistle, Bunny Shaw should lead the attack from up front.

Man City Women possible XI: Keating; Morgan, Kennedy, Greenwood, Aleixandri; Roord, Hasegawa; Kelly, Fowler, Hemp; Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 21, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Women's Super League December 11, 2022 Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United Women's Super League February 27, 2022 Manchester United 1-4 Manchester City Women's FA Cup February 13, 2022 Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United Women's Super League November 17, 2021 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City FA Women's League Cup

