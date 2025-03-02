+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Leigh Sports Village
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Leicester City Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

WSL

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women are seven points behind Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Chelsea when they welcome Leicester City Women to Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

With 33 points from 14 games, the Red Devils are second but followed closely by Arsenal and Manchester City. Marc Skinner's side defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 in their previous WSL game ahead of the international break, while 10th-placed Leicester City are coming off a 3-0 league win over Aston Villa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Leicester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester United and Leicester City will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Manchester United Women vs Leicester City Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL
Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United and Leicester City will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET on Sunday, March 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Manchester United Women team news

Long-term absentee Lisa Naalsund remains confined to the treatment room as Skinner could name an unchanged lineup from the Palace win.

In attack, Elisabeth Terland will lead the line once again, looking to score his her fourth straight appearance.

Leicester City Women team news

The Foxes manager Amandine Miquel has no fresh injuries to deal with, but Deanne Rose, Lena Petermann, Noemie Mouchon and Jutta Rantala are expected to remain sidelined by their previous injuries.

Meanwhile, Sam Tierney may need a once-over on account of a knock the midfielder sustained against Villa before the international break.

Form

MAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MAN

Last 5 matches

LEI

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

