Man Utd fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United begins in earnest on August 7, 2022, when the Red Devils welcome Brighton to Old Trafford for their opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season.

A trip to Brentford follows, with an intriguing North-west derby in store against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Matchday three.

Man Utd Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture 07/08/2022 14:00 Manchester United v Brighton 13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United 20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool 27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United 30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Manchester United 03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal 10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United 17/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United 01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United 08/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United 15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United 19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur 22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United 29/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United 05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United 12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United 26/12/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest 31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United 02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth 14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City 21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United 04/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace 11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United 18/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City 25/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford 04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United 11/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton 18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United 01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United 08/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Everton 15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United 22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea 25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 29/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa 06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United 13/05/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton 20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United 28/05/2023 16:00 Manchester United v Fulham

When do Man Utd play Man City in 2022-23?

The first Manchester derby of the 2022-23 season takes place on Saturday, October 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ten Hag's first taste of an Old Trafford derby, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday, January 14.

City won both derbies in 2021-22, so United will no doubt be out for revenge and local bragging rights when the matches come around.

When do Man Utd play Liverpool in 2022-23?

Liverpool had their way with Manchester United in 2021-22, beating the Red Devils by an aggregate score of 9-0 across their two Premier League fixtures.

United will get an early chance for revenge when they host the Merseysiders at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in what is just the third game of the new season.

The return game at Anfield falls on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

When do Man Utd play Arsenal?

September 3, 2022 will see Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford. The Gunners will then welcome Ten Hag's men to the Emirates on January 21, 2023.

Man Utd tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Man Utd Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Red Devils matches are in high demand, with a waiting list in place for season tickets, while fans are advised to purchase a club membership in advance of attempting to buy tickets for individual games.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Manchester United games on the official club website.