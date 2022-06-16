Man Utd fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United begins in earnest on August 7, 2022, when the Red Devils welcome Brighton to Old Trafford for their opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season.
A trip to Brentford follows, with an intriguing North-west derby in store against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Matchday three.
GOAL brings you Manchester United's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Man Utd Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|07/08/2022
|14:00
|Manchester United v Brighton
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Manchester United
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Liverpool
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester United
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Leicester City v Manchester United
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester United
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leeds United
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Manchester United
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester United
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Newcastle United
|19/10/2022
|20:00
|Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester United
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v West Ham United
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester United
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Manchester United
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester United
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Manchester City
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Crystal Palace
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Manchester United
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brentford
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Southampton
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester United
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester United
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Everton
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Aston Villa
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Manchester United
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Wolverhampton
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Manchester United v Fulham
When do Man Utd play Man City in 2022-23?
The first Manchester derby of the 2022-23 season takes place on Saturday, October 1 at the Etihad Stadium.
Ten Hag's first taste of an Old Trafford derby, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday, January 14.
City won both derbies in 2021-22, so United will no doubt be out for revenge and local bragging rights when the matches come around.
When do Man Utd play Liverpool in 2022-23?
Liverpool had their way with Manchester United in 2021-22, beating the Red Devils by an aggregate score of 9-0 across their two Premier League fixtures.
United will get an early chance for revenge when they host the Merseysiders at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in what is just the third game of the new season.
The return game at Anfield falls on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
When do Man Utd play Arsenal?
September 3, 2022 will see Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford. The Gunners will then welcome Ten Hag's men to the Emirates on January 21, 2023.
Man Utd tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Man Utd Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Red Devils matches are in high demand, with a waiting list in place for season tickets, while fans are advised to purchase a club membership in advance of attempting to buy tickets for individual games.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Manchester United games on the official club website.