Man City vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

Abhinav Sharma
Premier League
Etihad Stadium
How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will look to build on last weekend's Manchester derby triumph when they welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend. Having won each of their last two games in Premier League since October's international break, Manchester City are starting to assert their authority on the Premier League title race.

The hosts will now look to close the two-point gap that separates them in third from current top-flight leaders Tottenham Hotspur as another international break looms.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, finally picked up their first win in the Premier League this season when they came from behind to beat fellow relegation contenders Burnley last weekend.

The Cherries were, however, ousted of the EFL Cup by Liverpool in midweek in what was a narrow 2-1 defeat, and this game against the defending champions could also be viewed largely a free-hit given they have only picked up one point on the road this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date:November 4, 2023
Kick-off time:11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT
Venue:Etihad Stadium

The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream on Fubo, Universo, USA Network, and Sling TV. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined since August with a hamstring injury and the playmaker is not expected to return until the beginning of 2024, but defender Manuel Akanji will be available for selection after serving a one-match ban against Manchester United.

After a week off having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the third round, manager Pep Guardiola will have a rejuvenated squad to pick from and may not see the need to rotate ahead of the Champions League visit of Young Boys.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
Midfielders:Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb
Forwards:Haaland, Alvarez

Bournemouth team news

The visitors could be without as many as six players for the trip to the Etihad Stadium. Their injury list includes Tyler Adams, Neto, Emiliano Marcondes, Darren Randolph and Ryan Fredericks, while Lewis Cook is suspended. Andrei Radu is set to deputise for the injured Neto once again. Young midfielder Alex Scott should keep his place in the side, having put up impressive displays so far.

Bournemouth possible XI: Radu; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Scott, Billing; Semenyo, Christie, Kluivert; Solanke

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Radu, Randolph
Defenders:Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith, Mepham
Midfielders:Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks, Adams
Forwards:Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/2/23Bournemouth 1-4 Manchester CityPremier League
13/8/22Manchester City 4-0 BournemouthPremier League
24/9/20Manchester City 2-1 BournemouthEFL League Cup
15/7/20Manchester City 2-1 BournemouthPremier League
25/8/19Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City Premier League

