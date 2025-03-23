How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway leaders on the Women's Super League (WSL) standings table, Chelsea Women will take on Manchester City Women at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

While the Blues are atop with 44 points after 16 games following the 3-1 league win over Leicester, the hosts are four points behind third-placed Manchester United (36) after City registered a 1-1 draw with West Ham last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Etihad Stadium

The WSL match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 10:30 am ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester City Women team news

City interim Nick Cushing has a host of unavailable players, as Rebecca Knaak, Aoba Fujino, Bunny Shaw, Risa Shimizu, Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp all remain sidelined through injuries.

Having scored a brace and the only goals off the bench in the midweek Champions League game against the same team, Vivianne Miedema would earn a promotion to the XI on Sunday.

Chelsea Women team news

The Blues head coach Sonia Bompastor will remain without Sam Kerr, who is on the road towards recovery from an ACL injury, besides Kadeisha Buchanan, Femke Liefting, Sophie Ingle and Guro Reiten also occupying the treatment room. Moreover, Naomi Girma and Maelys Mpome can be counted as doubts.

Following Wednesday's defeat in Europe, the likes of Niamh Charles, Wieke Kaptein, Sjoeke Nusken and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd will be eyeing recalls to the XI for the weekend tie.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links