Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will be looking to go close to a dozen points clear atop La Liga standings table when they take on Mallorca at Estadio Iberoamericano 2010 on Saturday.
Carlos Ancelotti's men extended their unbeaten record in all competitions to 14 games after a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in their midweek Champions League tie, while Mallorca conceded the Copa del Rey title to Athletic Club last weekend.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Iberoamericano 2010
La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Iberoamericano 2010 in Cadiz, Spain.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT on Saturday, April 13, in the United States (US).
How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Mallorca team news
Toni Lato, Dani Rodriguez and Jose Manuel Copete picked up knocks in the Copa del Rey final, with the trio unlikely to be available for selection.
Los Pirates boss Javier Aguirre will hence throw the likes of Jaume Costa, Antonio Sanchez and Matija Nastasic in the XI, while Predrag Rajkovic could return in between the sticks.
Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, J. Costa; Darder, S. Costa, Sanchez; Muriqi, Larin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar
|Defenders:
|Valjent, Van der Heyden, Raillo, Nastasic, J. Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez, Vidal
|Midfielders:
|Mascarell, S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez
|Forwards:
|Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic
Real Madrid team news
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and full-back David Alaba are still on the mend from knee injuries, but Los Blancos came unscathed from the City draw.
Ancelotti will have an eye out for the second leg UCL quarter-final tie while possibly opting to rest the likes of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo.
Amid a European ban for next week's game, Aurelien Tchouameni could start here, while Eder Militao is also likely to mark his return from injury.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Garcia; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Brahim
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mallorca and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 3, 2024
|Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca
|La Liga
|February 5, 2023
|Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|September 11, 2022
|Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca
|La Liga
|March 14, 2022
|Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|September 22, 2021
|Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca
|La Liga