Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to go close to a dozen points clear atop La Liga standings table when they take on Mallorca at Estadio Iberoamericano 2010 on Saturday.

Carlos Ancelotti's men extended their unbeaten record in all competitions to 14 games after a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in their midweek Champions League tie, while Mallorca conceded the Copa del Rey title to Athletic Club last weekend.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT Venue: Estadio Iberoamericano 2010

La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Iberoamericano 2010 in Cadiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT on Saturday, April 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Mallorca team news

Toni Lato, Dani Rodriguez and Jose Manuel Copete picked up knocks in the Copa del Rey final, with the trio unlikely to be available for selection.

Los Pirates boss Javier Aguirre will hence throw the likes of Jaume Costa, Antonio Sanchez and Matija Nastasic in the XI, while Predrag Rajkovic could return in between the sticks.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, J. Costa; Darder, S. Costa, Sanchez; Muriqi, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar Defenders: Valjent, Van der Heyden, Raillo, Nastasic, J. Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez, Vidal Midfielders: Mascarell, S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez Forwards: Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic

Real Madrid team news

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and full-back David Alaba are still on the mend from knee injuries, but Los Blancos came unscathed from the City draw.

Ancelotti will have an eye out for the second leg UCL quarter-final tie while possibly opting to rest the likes of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo.

Amid a European ban for next week's game, Aurelien Tchouameni could start here, while Eder Militao is also likely to mark his return from injury.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Garcia; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Brahim

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mallorca and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 3, 2024 Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca La Liga February 5, 2023 Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga September 11, 2022 Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca La Liga March 14, 2022 Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga September 22, 2021 Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca La Liga

