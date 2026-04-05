Maldini on the World Cup disaster: A complete failure… This is no longer Italy

Paolo Maldini, the Italian football legend and AC Milan icon, has expressed his profound sadness and deep concern over the Azzurri’s continued absence from the World Cup finals for the third consecutive time (2018, 2022 and 2026), describing the current situation as a historic collapse.

Maldini said, in comments reported by the website "Pianeta Milan", which specialises in Rossoneri news: "Italy, a complete failure... Missing out on three consecutive World Cups is a complete failure... I no longer see the desire that was there before."

He added: “When you wear the Italian national team shirt, it doesn’t just mean playing… it means carrying history, responsibility and pride with you.”

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Maldini continued: “Missing one World Cup is a warning, missing two is a crisis, but three in a row… that’s a complete failure.”

He also drew a stark comparison between his generation and the current one, explaining: “In my day, spirit was everything… Discipline, sacrifice and respect for the shirt were indispensable… But when pride, responsibility and identity are missing… it is no longer Italy.”

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for next summer in Canada, the United States and Mexico, after losing on penalties to