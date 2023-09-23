Luton Town vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town and Wolves will be desperate for points when they meet in the Premier League at the Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The hosts have played four league games so far this season and have lost all four of them. They did manage to beat Gillingham in a Carabao Cup fixture at the end of August but that already feels like it happened a long time ago. They will need to treat this and the next few games as must-win clashes to have any chance of climbing up from the bottom of the league table.

Wolves have fared only slightly better than their next opponent. They registered a 5-0 win over Blackpool in the Carabao Cup but then followed that up with back-to-back defeats. They will want to register a win this weekend as they will be taking on Manchester City at home up next in the league, and a win in that fixture would be a bit more difficult to achieve.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Luton vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Kenilworth Road

The game between Luton Town and Wolves will be played at the Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Luton vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Peacock in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho are not expected to feature against Wolves due to their injuries.

Luton was also without Ross Barkley in their match against Fulham as he had suffered a hamstring injury during the international break. Fortunately, Barkley's injury is not considered severe, and there is a possibility that he could make a return for the upcoming match.

Coach Rob Edwards, who has no new injury concerns following the loss to Fulham, may have the playmaker back in the squad.

Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Lockyer, Andersen, Burke, Bell; Nakamba, Lokonga; Chong; Morris, Adebayo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Andersen, Burke, Giles, Bell, Kabore, Lockyer Midfielders: Nakamba, Sambi Lokonga, Chong, Mpanzu, Barkley, Berry Forwards: Ogbene, Morris, Brown, Adebayo, Woodrow

Wolves team news

Wolves had Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mario Lemina forced off the field due to injuries in the second half against Liverpool. However, Gary O'Neil downplayed the severity of Ait-Nouri's problem, suggesting it was more related to muscular fatigue.

Lemina's injury also appears to be minor, leaving Joe Hodge as the only current injury concern for the team.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Gomes, Lemina; Hwang, Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Podence, Gonzalez, Neto, Sarabia, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 0 Luton Town Friendly January 2013 Luton Town 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup March 2007 Luton Town 2 - 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship August 2006 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Luton Town Championship January 2006 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 1 Luton Town Championship

Useful links