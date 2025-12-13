How to watch Louisville vs Memphis NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No.11 Louisville comes into this one riding a confidence-boosting victory over Indiana at a neutral site, while Memphis arrives with plenty of momentum of its own after stringing together three straight wins, capped by an impressive triumph over Baylor on Saturday.

Historically, the Cardinals have had the upper hand in this series, owning a 54–36 edge all-time and a dominant 31–12 record when playing at home.

This season marks the 105th year of Memphis basketball and the Tigers’ 13th campaign competing in the American Athletic Conference. Expectations were sky-high from the outset, as Memphis was tabbed the preseason favorite in the American Coaches Poll, collecting 143 total points and 11 first-place votes. South Florida trailed closely behind with 128 points and the remaining two top spots.

The Tigers now head to the KFC Yum! Center for a nationally televised showdown with No. 11 Louisville on Saturday, a long-awaited reunion that will mark the first time these two programs have squared off in eight years.

Louisville vs Memphis NCAAF game

Louisville vs Memphis: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, Ky.

How to watch Louisville vs Memphis on TV & stream live online

Louisville vs Memphis news & key players

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of an 87–78 win over Indiana on December 6. Ryan Conwell led the way with 21 points, Isaac McKneely added 15, and the Cardinals showcased their offensive firepower once again. Louisville knocked down 46 percent of its shots, drilled 13 triples, and converted 24 of 28 free throws. A 14-point halftime cushion proved just enough, as they fended off a late Hoosiers rally to rebound from their first loss of the season at Arkansas.

The Cardinals have been an offensive juggernaut all year, averaging 93.8 points per game on 47.2 percent shooting. Conwell paces the attack at 19.7 points per contest while burying better than 42 percent from deep, and freshman floor general Mikel Brown Jr. has been exceptional, posting 16.7 points and 5.3 assists. McKneely contributes 12.4 points per game, while Sananda Fru provides muscle and rebounding inside. Louisville ranks third nationally in made three-pointers per game (12.7), and their ability to stretch the floor makes them a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses.

Memphis Tigers team news

Memphis heads into this matchup fresh off a hard-fought 78–71 victory over Baylor on December 7, a game that demanded toughness more than polish. Zachary Davis delivered a statement performance, pouring in 23 points while hauling down 13 rebounds, and Aaron Bradshaw chipped in 17 points with seven boards. The Tigers struggled to find a rhythm from the floor, shooting just 41 percent overall and a chilly 3-of-16 from beyond the arc, but they compensated by living at the foul line (19-of-25) and feasting on the offensive glass with 15 second-chance opportunities. Penny Hardaway’s group also cranked up the defensive pressure, forcing 13 turnovers and limiting Baylor to 34 percent shooting in a gritty, must-have win.

On the season, Memphis is averaging 76 points per night while converting 43.2 percent of its shots. Dug McDaniel has been a stabilizing presence at the point, putting up 13.9 points and 6.4 assists per game, while Davis has grown into a multi-dimensional threat on both ends. Sincere Parker and Julius Thedford supply additional scoring punch, and the 7-foot Bradshaw gives the Tigers a dependable anchor in the paint. While Memphis doesn’t lean heavily on the three-ball, they consistently attack the rim, gets to the stripe, and punish opponents on the boards, ranking among the nation’s best in offensive rebounding.