How to watch Louisville vs California NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The push for the ACC crown is still very much up for grabs, and No. 14 Louisville remains right in the thick of it heading into a Week 11 home tilt with California.

Louisville’s season took a turn after a narrow setback to No. 12 Virginia. The Cardinals responded by ripping off a win against No. 18 Miami. They followed it up with convincing, double-digit victories over Boston College and Virginia Tech. Confidence is high. The crowd at home should be buzzing.

California walks in searching for answers. The Golden Bears have stumbled recently with consecutive defeats to Virginia Tech and Virginia. The question is simple. Can Cal withstand a Louisville team playing its best football, or are we staring at another one-sided afternoon in Kentucky?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville vs California NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Louisville vs California: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Golden Bears in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville vs California on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Louisville vs California news & key players

Louisville Cardinals team news

Quarterback Miller Moss runs the Louisville offense. He has been solid, even if he has not exactly lit scoreboards on fire. Moss has thrown for 1,929 yards while completing 65.3 per cent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. The ground game has leaned on Isaac Brown, who has piled up 782 yards and five scores. His status is uncertain going into the week. On the perimeter, Chris Bell has become the go-to target. Bell has pulled in 56 catches for 743 yards and six touchdowns.

The Cardinals score 31.3 points per contest, which ranks 37th nationally. They average 388.9 total yards per outing, which is 63rd. They also boast a stingy defense. They allow only 21.3 points per game and just 299.1 total yards, which places them 13th overall.

California Golden Bears team news

California runs an up-tempo spread offense led by Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. He has thrown for 2,195 yards with an 11-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio on a 61.2 per cent completion mark. Out wide, Jacob De Jesus operates as the primary threat with 57 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns. The run game is powered by Kendrick Raphael, who has logged 612 yards and 10 touchdowns on 148 attempts.

The Golden Bears have struggled to find consistency on offense. They score 23.3 points per game, which is 85th in the nation. They average just 315.6 total yards per contest, which is 115th. The defense has also been shaky. They allow 27.9 points per game, which ranks 83rd. They give up 375.8 yards per contest, which is 65th.