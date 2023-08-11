Los Angeles vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channels, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup quarter-final

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Los Angeles and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS side Los Angeles FC and Liga MX giants Monterrey will lock horns in a Leagues Cup quarter-final match in Pasadena on Friday evening.

LAFC have been in tremendous form in this tournament and they will come into this game having scored 11 goals in the last two matches, conceding one. The Rayados' route to this stage has been less prolific, with the Mexican side winning 1-0 against bitter rivals Tigres in the last round, having also won 1-0 in the earlier round of 32 against Portland Timbers.

Winners of this game will play the winners of the quarter-final between Nashville SC and Minnesota United.

Los Angeles vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: August 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET / 3:30am BST* Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

*August 12.

The Leagues Cup quarter-final between LAFC and Monterrey will be played on August 11, 2023 at the famous 92,000-seater Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California.

How to watch Los Angeles vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The Leagues Cup is available to watch and stream live worldwide on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC is expected to be without captain Carlos Vela again as he recovers from injury, but Denis Bouanga has been in exceptional form this tournament, while Nathan Ordaz deputised well for his compatriot.

Veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini should lead the back line as LAFC attempt to secure another shutout in front of home fans in California.

Predicted LAFC XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Chiellini, Long, Palacios; Sanchez, Acosta, Bogusz; Bouanga, Ordaz, Biuk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jakupovic, Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders: Maldonado, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Chiellini, Duenas, Hollingshead, Leone, Long, Rosales, Palencia, Gaines Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Crisostomo, Bogusz, Acosta, Krastev, Darboe Forwards: Vela, Biuk, Torres, Ordaz, Bouanga, Gonzalez, Olivera

Monterrey team news

New signing Sergio Canales has hit the ground running since joining Rayados, scoring a crucial pressure penalty in the last minute to beat Tigres in the previous round.

The Monterrey defence features legendary Mexico stars Hector Moreno and Jesus Gallardo, as well as the vastly experienced Colombia defender Stefan Medina, while Rogelio Funes Mori will lead the line.

Undefeated in their last seven games in all competitions, their solidity is built on a formidable defensive line.

Predicted Monterrey XI: Andrada; Gallardo, Moreno, Medina, E. Aguirre; Meza, Rojas, Romo, Govea, Canales; Funes Mori.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Gutierrez, E. Aguirre, Moreno, Gallardo, Grijalva, Vegas, Sanchez, Parra, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Canales, Govea, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo, A. Gonzalez, J. Gonzalez, Romo Forwards: Funes Mori, Bererame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

The 2023 Leagues Cup match is the first-ever meeting between Los Angeles and Monterrey.

