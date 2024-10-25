The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns aim to make it two straight wins to kick off the NBA season as they face off at Crypto.com Arena this Saturday.
In an impressive debut for rookie head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers claimed a 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, marking their first opening-night victory in six years at their home arena.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns edged out the Los Angeles Clippers in a thrilling start to their season, clinching a 116-113 win in overtime at the brand-new Intuit Dome on Thursday.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time
The Lakers will take on the Suns in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
|Date
|Friday, October 25, 2024
|Tip-off Time
|10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Crypto.com Arena
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Lakers team news
Two decades after being drafted as an 18-year-old, LeBron James made NBA history by sharing the court in an official game with his son, Bronny, against the Timberwolves. Bronny may see limited action again on Saturday. Anthony Davis delivered a powerhouse performance against Minnesota, marking his 15th game for the Lakers with 35+ points and 15+ rebounds—a feat that ties Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-most in franchise history.
On the injury front, JJ Redick will have to manage without Jarred Vanderbilt, who's sidelined due to a foot injury. Center Christian Koloko remains questionable, having missed the game against the Timberwolves due to illness. Meanwhile, forward Christian Wood, who missed the entire pre-season following knee surgery in September, is also unavailable for the Lakers.
Phoenix Suns team news
For the Phoenix Suns, Josh Okogie remains out due to a hamstring injury suffered in a pre-season match against the Pistons on October 12. The visitors were anticipated to lead the league offensively, boasting elite scorers like Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. However, frequent injuries held them back, keeping their offense and pace mid-tier. The Suns reshuffled their roster, trading Eric Gordon, Thaddeus Young, and Drew Eubanks for Monte Morris, Tyus Jones, and Mason Plumlee.
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|18/10/24
|Phoenix Suns 122-128 Los Angeles Lakers
|NBA
|07/10/24
|Los Angeles Lakers 114-118 Phoenix Suns
|NBA
|26/02/24
|Phoenix Suns 123-113 Los Angeles Lakers
|NBA
|12/01/24
|Los Angeles Lakers 109-127 Phoenix Suns
|NBA
|06/12/23
|Los Angeles Lakers 106-103 Phoenix Suns
|NBAIN
