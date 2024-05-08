How to watch NBA and WNBA games on NBA TV: Plans, pricing, free trials & more

Here's all you need to know about how to watch the dedicated basketball channel with more than 90 games per season

Requires the Sports Extra add-on package for NBA TV ($11/month) on top of a monthly subscription. Sling also offers ESPN, TNT , and ABC for NBA coverage.

NBA TV comes included with the Fubo Pro plan and above. Also offers extensive out-of-market access via NBA League Pass and access to RSNs for nearly all NBA teams*

Requires the Sports Extra add-on package for NBA TV ($11/month) on top of a monthly subscription. Sling also offers ESPN, TNT , and ABC for NBA coverage.

NBA TV comes included with the Fubo Pro plan and above. Also offers extensive out-of-market access via NBA League Pass and access to RSNs for nearly all NBA teams*

Requires the Sports Extra add-on package for NBA TV ($11/month) on top of a monthly subscription. Sling also offers ESPN, TNT , and ABC for NBA coverage.

NBA TV comes included with the Fubo Pro plan and above. Also offers extensive out-of-market access via NBA League Pass and access to RSNs for nearly all NBA teams*

The 2024 NBA season is over and done with, as all remaining teams head towards the 2024 NBA Finals - but before fans know it, a new season will begin, with action spread across almost every corner of North America.

For those who want more than just the regular games broadcast in their area all year, there's little that compares to NBA TV, the pay-television channel that is a dedicated one-stop shop for those who cannot get enough of the action on and off the court.

Like NFL Network and MLB TV, other channels that offer full-throated coverage of their respective sports, NBA TV - which began in 1999 and celebrates a quarter-century this year - dedicates itself exclusively to following basketball's top flight, complete with additional programming and documentaries tracing the sport's history.

Plenty of fans already have a subscription to NBA TV, so how can you watch it, too? Which streamers offer the channel as part of their regular packages? Will you need an add-on subscription to watch it elsewhere? How much will it cost? GOAL has everything you need to know about watching NBA TV.

What is NBA TV?

Getty Images

NBA TV is the premium pay television channel owned by the NBA and operated by Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT Sports division. Launched in 1999, it is the United States' premier channel dedicated solely to NBA coverage.

The channel broadcasts regular season, playoff, and exhibition games from across the NBA and WNBA and coverage from other professional basketball leagues. This is further complimented by a roster of original programming, ranging from documentary films to analysis shows covering basketball across the continent.

What is on NBA TV?

NBA

NBA TV's primary offering is more than 90 NBA games every regular season, with some limited first-round matches from the NBA Playoffs. Typically, these are aired four days a week across the season and are drawn from terrestrial coverage on other channels.

This means that live matches are still subject to local blackout restrictions, where regional providers will carry them for their respective drafts. Additionally, NBA TV offers archival broadcasts of iconic matches from prior seasons, a slew of documentary films, and additional programs such as studio shows.

Below is a list of just some of the shows broadcast on NBA TV:

10 Before Tip

3DTV

Basketball Stories

Beyond The Paint

Books and Basketball

Courtside Cinema

Game Of The Day

#Handles

Hardwood Classics (1999–present)

High Tops: Plays of the Month

NBA 360

NBA Action

NBA Gametime Live

NBA Hoop Party

NBA Jam

NBA Journeys

NBA Presents

NBA Slideshow

NBA Specials

NBA TV Originals

NBA Vault

NBA Wired

Open Court

Real NBA

Real Training Camp

Vintage NBA

WNBA Action

How to watch NBA TV

NBA TV is available on several major cable and streaming package providers throughout the contiguous United States, including FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV.

However, base subscriptions to these providers may or may not include immediate access to NBA TV at the lowest tier and may require customers to opt for a higher tier or purchase additional add-on packages to ensure they have the channel.

Streaming service Monthly price Free trial NBA TV Availability FuboTV $74.99 + 7 days ✔ Sling TV $40.00 + No ✔ DirecTV Stream $64.99 + No ✔

Below, GOAL breaks down how to watch NBA TV through each provider in greater depth, allowing you to decide which streaming option is right for your home entertainment needs.