How to watch live sports on Max: NBA, MLB, NHL and more

Here's a one-stop guide on what sports you can watch through the popular streaming service in 2024

Since its launch in 2020, Max - formerly known as HBO Max - has carved out its place among the busy streamer market across the United States, digging deep into a rich collection of original programming and library content in a bid to attract subscribers to its service.

But while the majority of its material might hail from the worlds of entertainment and film, there are plenty of live sports to enjoy, too, dating back to deals struck during the HBO Max era to boost its nascent portfolio of content.

From MLB fixtures to NBA games and NHL encounters, plenty of the sports that form the bedrock and fabric of American culture are present among the coverage offered to those who have signed up for a subscription. Throw in some March Madness action and international soccer from both the United States men’s and women’s teams, and there’s plenty of action-packed drama for those who want to get their fix and stay on top of all their favorite teams.

So, what live sports are available to stream through Max? Do you need to purchase an add-on to ensure full coverage? Just how much will it all cost? GOAL guides you through your options when taking out a subscription for Max so you can decide if it is the right one for your sporting needs.

What sports are offered by Max?

You can watch a slew of sports through Max, with coverage of baseball, basketball, ice hockey, soccer, and cycling among those carried out on the streaming service. The majority of sporting content is carried from TNT Sports, the rebranded sports division owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the media and entertainment conglomerate behind Max.

These include specific coverage of NBA matches through the NBA on TNT banner, MLB games as broadcast on MLB on TBS, and NHL fixtures shown through NHL on TNT, which includes 72 games per season, plus coverage of the Winter Classic.

Other sports include mixed martial arts, with the rights to Bellator MMA picked up by Max for 2024 and beyond, as well as limited coverage of certain golf and motorsport events, such as The Match, MotoGP, and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

What subscription plans are offered by Max?

MAX offers multiple subscription plans available monthly or yearly, each priced at a different tier: Max with Ads, Max Ad-Free, and Max Ultimate Ad-Free.

Offering coverage from across the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of original content and library material, customers can watch all that, live sport, and more from just the starting price of $9.99 per month.

Below, you can find the three available tiers for Max subscribers and the costs of each, both monthly and yearly.

Package Price Max with Ads $9.99 per month / $99.99 per year Max Ad-Free $15.99 per month / $149.99 per year Max Ultimate Ad-Free $19.99 per month / $199.99 per year

What is the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On?

While Max does carry some sports exclusively, the majority of its coverage is, in fact, not directly offered through the streamer itself, with its TNT Sports broadcasts as part of the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On.

Launched in October 2023, it delivers MLB, NBA, and NHL coverage to subscribers from those broadcasts carried across the pay-television network stable of flagship sports programming and cements the streamer as one of the leading providers of linear coverage online.

The good news is that the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On is currently available for free, though it is expected to shortly retail at an additional monthly cost of $9.99 per month on top of your regular subscription price.

This is still noticeably cheaper as an upfront cost against several streaming package rivals, and with more than 300 live games shown across MLB, NBA, and NHL coverage each year, it balances out the further pricing.

What other sports can I watch through Max?

In addition to those included in the Bleacher Sports Report Add-On package, your Max subscription includes coverage of a handful of other sports, including mixed martial arts, cycling, and motorsports.

The Bellator MMA Champions series moved from Showtime to Max in March 2024 and will stream exclusively on the service going forward. Max will also be home to the 2024 edition of the Giro d’Italia, one of the most prestigious cycling races in the world.

Meanwhile, Max has also snapped up the FIA World Endurance Championship for this year and will broadcast each race of the season, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

What other programming is covered by Max?

In addition to a bench of impressive original commissions, such as And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, and Our Flag Means Death, Max is stacked to the brim with a library of additional content drawn from Warner Bros Discovery's archives.

That includes HBO hits such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Succession, to name a few, plus blockbuster films from Barbie and Parasite to Citizen Kane and Dune.

Additionally, Max is the streaming home for DC Comics adaptations, including Superman, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Suicide Squad, and Batman.

FAQs

When did Max first launch?

Max was first launched in May 2020, under its former name of HBO Max, across the United States, with rollout across international territories subsequently staggered over the following four years.

The service rebranded from HBO Max to its current moniker in 2023, following the 2022 merger of parent company WarnerMedia with Discovery, Inc., introducing a redesign and a broader portfolio of material in both original and library programming.

What devices can I watch Max through?

You can watch Max through multiple supported devices, with the app available to download for mobile phones, personal tablets and computers, smart TVs, set-top boxes, video game consoles, and additional streaming players such as the Fire TV stick.

You can find a full list of supported devices available at the MAX website, which also offers installation manual processes for devices and instructions on how to get started once you have secured your subscription. Most devices are the same that previously carried HBO Max.

What are the major sports leagues covered by Max?

Some of the major sports leagues covered by Max’s roster of programming include coverage of MLB, NBA, and NHL fixtures, with more than 300 live games from across the three combined aired each year.

Additionally, coverage of the March Madness tournament every year allows fans to get up close and personal with some of basketball’s rising stars as collegiate teams battle for their annual championship.

While they may not carry coverage of domestic fixtures, international soccer is also available, with USMNT and USWNT friendlies and competitions organized by the U.S. Soccer governing body, such as the SheBelieves Cup.

Additionally, Max looks set to show qualifying matchups for the United 2026 World Cup, which will be held across North America, as part of a deal inked during HBO Max days.

Can I watch MLS on Max?

Unfortunately, Major League Soccer is not available to watch through Max. Streaming rights for MLS matches across the United States are carried through MLS Season Pass, operated by Apple TV+.

That means that those who want to catch their favorite teams in action or follow the next steps of Lionel Messi’s journey through American soccer after the Argentina star arrived at Inter Miami following his Qatar 2022 World Cup triumph will have to add a subscription elsewhere beyond their MAX package.

What MLB games can I watch with Max?

What NBA games can I watch with Max?

What NHL games can I watch with Max?

Can I get a free trial with Max?

Unlike several other streaming services that offer a free trial to prospective buyers - effectively allowing you to try before you buy - Max does not currently offer a free trial in the United States.

The service occasionally allows free access for individual episodes and limited broadcasts and periodically offers a fire sale price, typically around holidays such as Black Friday, when it is available short-term for a low-cost rate.

During its initial run as HBO Max, a seven-day free trial was offered to first-time subscribers. Since it was rebranded from HBO Max to Max, this has been discontinued.

Can I cancel my Max subscription without any additional cost?

If Max turns out not to be the service you wish, you can cancel your subscription without any further cost. Just ensure that you do so before the start of your next billing cycle, as you will be unable to be refunded once beyond that point.

To do so, head to the “payments” section within the Max application, where the option to discontinue your subscription will be listed. Follow the instructions and confirm you no longer wish to be subscribed to do so.