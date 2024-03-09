Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will look to preserve their perfect record at BMO Stadium this season when they face Sporting Kansas City in MLS action on Saturday.

Kansas City, meanwhile, enter their third game of the year, looking for their first win.

The Black and Gold picked up their first loss of the new domestic campaign last weekend, falling to a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake, while KC played out a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Sergi Palencia is a major doubt for the Black and Gold this weekend due to an illness, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is struggling with a right knee injury.

Hugo Lloris coming to LA has stolen all the headlines in the off-season, but the former Spurs shot-stopper conceded three goals last Saturday, while the reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga has fired back-to-back blanks in the last two regular-season games at the other end of the pitch.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Segura; Tillman, Sanchez, Ordaz; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Dellavalle, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz Forwards: Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Angel, Ordaz

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC will remain without Khiry Shelton (ankle), Danny Flores (head) and Ozzie Cisneroes (muscle) until later in March, while Logan Ndenbe is expected to be sidelined until mid-July due to an ACL injury.

Remi Walter (ankle), and Alenis Vargas (hamstring) have been listed as questionable players for this game.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Leibold; Rodriguez, Radoja, Walter; Russell, Pulido, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/06/23 Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 18/05/23 Los Angeles FC 1-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 24/07/22 Sporting Kansas City 0-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 17/04/22 Los Angeles FC 3-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 04/09/21 Los Angeles FC 4-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS

