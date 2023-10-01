Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake : Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will host Real Salt Lake in MLS at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday.

LAFC lost 4-2 on spot kicks in mid-week against Mexican giants Tigres UANL in the Campeones Cup in what was a fiery contest. The reigning MLS Champions will now turn their attention towards domestic affairs, where they can officially book their berth in the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs with a victory against Real Salt Lake this Sunday.

The hosts currently occupy the second place in the western conference with 45 points, just two points above their next opponents Real Salt Lake, who will leapfrog LAFC if they come away with three points here.

RSL finally returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses as they won last weekend against Vancouver 2-1. Only five points clear of 10th place, the visitors are still not assured of their playoff spot as we enter the final stretch of the MLS season, but will look to get over the line in the next couple of games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 08:00 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 08:00 pm ET on October 1 in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes and will also be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass, as well as on Sling TV and Fubo.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

With the exception of forward Mario Gonzalez who has been listed as questionable for the game due to a suspected knock, LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo boasts a clean bill of health and could name an unchanged back four of Diego Palacios, Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Long and Ryan Hollingshead following their solid display against Tigres last time out.

Expect both Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela to feature from the start for the hosts this weekend. The former is the team's leading goalscorer with 14 goals this season, while star attacker Vela is atop the squad's assist list with seven.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Long, Chiellini, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake boss Pablo Mastroeni has a couple of injury concerns ahead of the trip to Los Angeles, including midfielder Pablo Ruiz, who was sidelined from the RSL match against Vancouver with a knee sprain. Erik Holt, meanwhile, has not featured for the visitors in four months due to a long-term shoulder injury, which will keep him out of this weekend's contest as well.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Eneli, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Palacio, Chang, Luna; Rubin, Arango

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macmath, Beavers, Gomez Defenders: Glad, Silva, Pierre, Rivera, Brody, Vera, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli Midfielders: Nyeman, Ojeda, Loffelsend, Palacio, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna Forwards: Savarino, Kreilach, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Arango, Rubin, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/8/23 Los Angeles FC 4-0 Real Salt Lake MLS 14/5/23 Real Salt Lake 0-3 Los Angeles FC MLS 22/1/23 Los Angeles FC 0-2 Real Salt Lake MLS 5/9/22 Los Angeles FC 2-0 Real Salt Lake MLS 7/8/22 Real Salt Lake 1-4 Los Angeles FC MLS

