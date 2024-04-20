Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls will square off at BMO Stadium on Sunday in Round 9 of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
LAFC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park over the weekend.
As a result, the Black and Gold have fallen to sixth place in the Western Conference of the MLS standings, only four points shy of their city rivals, the LA Galaxy, at the summit.
Up next is the challenge of a New York Red Bulls outfit, who were also on the receiving end of a share of the spoils last time out, playing out a goalless draw against the Chicago Fire at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.
Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, April 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls will face off at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Los Angeles FC team news
LAFC will have to make do without the services of Lorenzo Dellavalle, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. David Martinez is working his way back from a knock.
Midfielder Eduard Atuesta will sit out this game as he serves a one-game suspension this weekend after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Murillo, Palencia; Sanchez, Tillman, Kamara; Bouanga, Bogusz, Olivera
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Long, Murillo, Segura, Dellavalle, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz
|Forwards:
|Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Angel, Ordaz
New York Red Bulls team news
New York Red Bulls's defender Andres Reyes won't be available here after receiving a red card in the first half of the 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.
The visitors will also be without Cory Burke (groin) and Serge Ngoma (knee) through respective injury concerns.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D.Nealis, Duncan, Eile, Tolkin; Carmona, Amaya, Stroud, Forsberg; Morgan, Vanzeir
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marcucci, Meara, Stokes
|Defenders:
|S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina
|Midfielders:
|Amaya, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar
|Forwards:
|Manoel, Mitchell, Hall, Harper
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|27/06/22
|Los Angeles FC 2-0 New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|20/02/22
|Los Angeles FC 6-1 New York Red Bulls
|MLS Preseason
|12/08/19
|Los Angeles FC 4-2 New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|06/08/18
|New York Red Bulls 2-1 Los Angeles FC
|MLS