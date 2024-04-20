Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls will square off at BMO Stadium on Sunday in Round 9 of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

LAFC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park over the weekend.

As a result, the Black and Gold have fallen to sixth place in the Western Conference of the MLS standings, only four points shy of their city rivals, the LA Galaxy, at the summit.

Up next is the challenge of a New York Red Bulls outfit, who were also on the receiving end of a share of the spoils last time out, playing out a goalless draw against the Chicago Fire at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls will face off at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC will have to make do without the services of Lorenzo Dellavalle, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. David Martinez is working his way back from a knock.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta will sit out this game as he serves a one-game suspension this weekend after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Murillo, Palencia; Sanchez, Tillman, Kamara; Bouanga, Bogusz, Olivera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Dellavalle, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz Forwards: Bouanga, Darboe, Olivera, Martinez, Angel, Ordaz

New York Red Bulls team news

New York Red Bulls's defender Andres Reyes won't be available here after receiving a red card in the first half of the 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.

The visitors will also be without Cory Burke (groin) and Serge Ngoma (knee) through respective injury concerns.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D.Nealis, Duncan, Eile, Tolkin; Carmona, Amaya, Stroud, Forsberg; Morgan, Vanzeir

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina Midfielders: Amaya, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar Forwards: Manoel, Mitchell, Hall, Harper

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score 27/06/22 Los Angeles FC 2-0 New York Red Bulls MLS 20/02/22 Los Angeles FC 6-1 New York Red Bulls MLS Preseason 12/08/19 Los Angeles FC 4-2 New York Red Bulls MLS 06/08/18 New York Red Bulls 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS

