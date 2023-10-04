How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC put their inconsistent recent form to the test when they welcome postseason hopefuls Minnesota United to the BMO Stadium on Wednesday night.

LAFC, who also lost the Campeones Cup final to Tigres on penalties last midweek, were dealt a second successive defeat as they fell to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Real Salt Lake on their own backyard when the sides locked horns on Monday.

As a result, the reigning MLS champions have dropped down to fourth in the Western Conference of the MLS table, a whopping 11 points adrift of division toppers St. Louis City.

The Black and Golds are in risk of not even having home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, having won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions. They are heading the wrong direction and desperately need to gather some positive momentum before the playoffs start.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, had to contend for a point in a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes at the Allianz Field at the weekend. The visitors have now gone winless in six consecutive matches and are on the outside looking in to the postseason picture sitting in 11th place with 38 points, three points adrift of final playoff spot with three games left to play.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET on October 4, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes and will also be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass, as well as on Sling TV and Fubo.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo's only injury concern is with 28-year-old midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who remains a doubt for the visit of Minnesota United, having been forced off with an injury scare in the 1-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake last time out.

If Acosta is ruled out here, Mateusz Bogusz is in line to return to the starting XI after being demoted to the bench lately.

Otherwise, Cherundolo is not expected to make too many changes, if any, to his preferred XI. Club's top-scorer Denis Bouanga is one goal behind Hany Mukhtar, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Luciano Acosta in the Golden Boot race with 14 goals so far, and he will be relied upon to produce the goods in the final third.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Long, Chiellini, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United will take to the pitch without 30-year-old midfielder Robin Lod, who has been out of action since picking up a meniscus problem against Houston Dynamo back in May.

He is joined on the club's injury table by American defender Ryen Jiba and Brent Kallman, but the latter is drawing increasingly closer to a return to action. Joseph Rosales is also sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring ailment.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Bristow; Gregus, Trapp; Hlongwane, Reynoso, Dotson; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders: Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin, Boxall, Bristow Midfielders: Reynoso, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Fragapane, Trapp, Tajouri-Shradi, Gregus Forwards: Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar, Pukki

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/9/22 Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 2/5/22 Los Angeles FC 2-0 Minnesota United MLS 24/10/21 Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 29/7/21 Los Angeles FC 2-2 Minnesota United MLS 30/9/19 Minnesota United 1-1 Los Angeles FC MLS

