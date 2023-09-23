Livingston vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Livingston will take on Celtic in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday at the Almondvale Stadium. After five matches in the league, Celtic have a two-point lead at the top of the table, whereas Livingston are seventh and in need of points.

Celtic suffered a defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in their Champions League group stage opener in midweek and will be looking to return to winning ways. Livingston are heading into this fixture on the back of two back-to-back draws against St Mirren and Ross County.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Livingston vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Almondvale Stadium

The game between Livingston and Celtic will be played at the Almondvale Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Livingston vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Livingston team news

Despite facing injury concerns, Andrew Shinnie managed to make an appearance last weekend, and it is likely that he will continue to occupy the central midfield position for the Lions.

Anderson is anticipated to be the focal point of Livingston's attack, having scored in their recent 1-1 draw. Joel Nouble is expected to contribute from the flanks, providing width to the team.

Livingston predicted XI: George; Devlin, Obileye, De Lucas; Brandon, Sangare, Holt, Penrice; Pittman, Guthrie, Nouble.

Position Players Goalkeepers: George, Hamilton Defenders: Parkes, Devlin, Obileye, Brandon, Welch-Hayes, Boyes, Nottingham, de Lucas, Kelly, Ledingham Midfielders: Montano, Pittman, Kelly, MacKay, Bradley, Holt, Sangare, Shinnie, Bitsindou, Lawal Forwards: Bahamboula, Anderson, Teto, Nouble, Guthrie, Goncalves

Celtic team news

Luis Palma earned his first start for Celtic in the midweek match and is likely to be considered as an option once more in the upcoming game for the Hoops.

Manager Brendan Rogers also had the opportunity to field Reo Hatate from the start during the midweek fixture, marking his first start of the season since recovering from injury.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Lagerkielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Hatate, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Nawrocki, Welsh, Scales, Taylor, Bernabei, A. Johnston, Ralston, Lagerbielke Midfielders: Iwata, Soro, Kwon, Hatate, O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Holm, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Ajeti, Yang, M. Johnston, Maeda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Celtic 3 - 0 Livingston Scottish Premiership December 2022 Celtic 2 - 1 Livingston Scottish Premiership October 2022 Livingston 0 - 3 Celtic Scottish Premiership March 2022 Livingston 1 - 3 Celtic Scottish Premiership October 2021 Celtic 0 - 0 Livingston Scottish Premiership

Useful links