Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Women's League Cup match between Liverpool and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on rivals Manchester United in the FA Women's League Cup fixture at Prenton Park on Wednesday.

The teams are separated by just one point in the ongoing Women's Super League (WSL) season. However, in the FA League Cup group stage, United have kicked off their campaign with a win whereas Liverpool have lost their first two matches.

The Reds will be desperate to find a win from somewhere as they managed only one win in their last seven fixtures. United are heading into the fixture on the back of a defeat to Manchester City in the league but their previous League Cup outing was a 7-0 win against Everton on November 10.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: November 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: Prenton Park

The game between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Prenton Park on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 2 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on the FA Player in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool FC Women will be missing Jasmine Matthews and Yana Daniels in their upcoming match against United.

Providing an update on the squad's health, manager Matt Beard had said, "Jas is out for six to eight weeks; she's got a hamstring tear."

He added, "Then the only other one that will be missing will be Yana Daniels, who has got a bit of a tight groin, so we're not going to take a risk with that."

Liverpool predicted XI: Laws, Koivisto, Clark, Bonner, Fisk, Hinds, Nagano, Höbinger, Holland, Van de Sanden, Roman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby, Spencer Defenders: Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Fahey, Koivisto, Parry Midfielders: Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Kearns, Lundgaard Forwards: Lawley, Roman Haug, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Kiernan, Flint, Taylor

Man Utd team news

Manchester United continue to be without the contributions of Lucy Watson, Gabby George, and Aoife Mannion, who are long-term absentees.

Team boss Marc Skinner had disclosed that 18-year-old defender Evie Rabjohn and Irene Guerrero are expected to be sidelined as well.

Man Utd predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Toone, Zelem, Miyazawa; Parris, Galton, Geyse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Liverpool 0 - 1 Manchester United Women's Super League January 2023 Manchester United 6 - 0 Liverpool Women's Super League October 2020 Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester United League Cup September 2019 Manchester United 2 - 0 Liverpool Women's Super League

