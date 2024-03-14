Liverpool vs Sparta Prague: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Liverpool and Sparta Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will resume their Europa League campaign when they welcome Sparta Prague to Anfield for the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side already have one foot in the quarter-finals after a 5-1 hammering of their Czech opponents last week.

Two goals from Darwin Nunez and one each from Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai put the Reds in control of the tie, with the Czech side pulling one back via a Conor Bradley own goal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET Venue: Anfield

The Europa League last 16 second-leg between Liverpool and Sparta Prague will be played at Anfield on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Kick-off is at 4:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Sparta Prague online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, TUDN and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

With an FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United to come on Sunday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has some selection decisions to make, with his side seemingly on track for a place in the last eight of the Europa League.

Klopp could hand star winger Mohamed Salah a start here as the Reds attempt to build up the Egyptian's fitness. Youngster Jayden Danns may also be handed a start up top, with several changes likely here as Liverpool look to rest many of their top names.

Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota will all continue to be sidelined for Liverpool.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; McConnell, Endo, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Gakpo, Koumas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, McConnell Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas

Sparta Prague team news

Sparta have a clean bill of health heading into this game, and will likely make several changes from the weekend's game away at Viktoria Plzeň.

Asger Sørensen, Kaan Kairinen, and Veljko Birmancevic are expected to resume their starting roles.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Rynes; Birmancevic, Kuchta, Haraslin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jensen, Vorel, Surovčík Defenders: Preciado, Krejčí, Vitík, Sørensen, Panák, Vindheim, Vydra, Sevinsky Midfielders: Karabec, Laci, Mejdr, Kairinen, Solbakken, Pešek, Ševčík, Pavelka, Sadílek, Zelený, Ryneš, Wiesner Forwards: Haraslín, Kuchta, Birmančević, Olatunji, Tuci

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/3/24 Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool UEFA Europa League 24/02/11 Liverpool 1-1 Sparta Prague UEFA Europa League 18/02/11 Sparta Prague 0-0 Liverpool UEFA Europa League

