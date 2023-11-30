Liverpool vs LASK: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and LASK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool host LASK at Anfield in the Europa League on Thursday night, hoping to punch their ticket to the knockout stages.

The Reds would have booked a spot in the round of 16 had they avoided defeat in the previous round, but Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-2 by Toulouse instead. Still, they remain two points clear at the top of Group E heading into this clash, with three wins and one loss from four games.

LASK, meanwhile, still hold hopes of reaching the knockout play-off round after beating Union Saint-Gilloise last time out, but they're more likely to compete with the Belgian side for a Europa Conference League spot by finishing third in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs LASK kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Anfield

The Europa League encounter between Liverpool and LASK will be played at Anfield on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs LASK online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture is not being broadcast on TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool could be without as many as five players for the visit of LASK on Thursday evening, with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson and winger Diogo Jota both picking up injuries against Manchester City last weekend. The pair are likely to join Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic in the medical room for this clash.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

LASK team news

Long-term absentees Tobias Anselm and Adil Taoui have both picked serious knee injuries and will miss the rest of the season. LASK could also be without the services of Ebrima Darboe and Philipp Wiesinger through minor knocks.

LASK Linz possible XI: Lawal; Andrade, Talovyerov, Ziereis; Stojkovic, Horvath, Ljubic, Bello; Ljubicic, Zulj, Usor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lawal, Siebenhandl, Jungwirth Defenders: Bello, Kecskes, Taloverov, Ziereis, Wiesinger, Stojkovic, Ba, Twardzik, Luckeneder Midfielders: Renner, Michorl, Zulj, Balic, Ljubic, Jovicic, Horvath, Goiginger Forwards: Ljubicic, Kone, Usor, Mustapha, Havel, Flecker

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/9/23 LASK Linz 1-3 Liverpool UEFA Europa League

