Liverpool vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news

League leaders Liverpool will take on Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds have a two-point advantage over Manchester City but need to be wary of their rivals' game in hand and keep bagging wins.

After an 11-match unbeaten run, Liverpool lost their most recent outing 3-1 against Arsenal. They will be looking to bounce back from that loss with a win over Burnley, who are winless in their last six matches and desperate for points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10am ET Venue: Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, UNIVERSO and USA in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms and YouTube channels of the clubs whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without centre-back Ibrahima Konate this weekend due to a one-game suspension.

While Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Thiago Alcantara were cleared to play against Arsenal, the latter sustained a new muscular injury after making his first appearance since April, extending his time on the sidelines.

Dominik Szoboszlai was a last-minute absence from the squad due to a thigh issue, and Conor Bradley will miss out this weekend following the passing of his father.

Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (knee), Mohamed Salah (thigh), and Joel Matip (knee) are still recovering from their respective injuries. However, Wataru Endo should be available after Japan's exit from the Asian Cup, and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) has returned to training.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota

Burnley team news

For Burnley, Luca Koleosho (knee) and Nathan Redmond (thigh) remain long-term absentees, while Jordan Beyer (muscle) is not expected to return. However, there is hope regarding the fitness of Charlie Taylor (shoulder) and Hannes Delcroix (knock).

Defender Hjalmar Ekdal was substituted at half-time against Fulham, paving the way for Maxime Esteve, on loan from Montpellier HSC, to make his full debut for the Clarets.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Datro Fofana, Foster

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric Defenders: O'Shea, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Dodgson, Delcroix Midfielders: Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Twine, Cullen, Bastien, Ramsey Forwards: Larsen, Redmond, Amdouni, Rodriguez, Foster, Manuel, Costelloe, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 26/12/23 Premier League Burnley 0 - 2 Liverpool 13/02/22 Premier League Burnley 0 - 1 Liverpool 21/08/21 Premier League Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley 20/05/21 Premier League Burnley 0 - 3 Liverpool 22/01/21 Premier League Liverpool 0 - 1 Burnley

Useful links