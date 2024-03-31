Liverpool vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will look to reclaim their top spot in the Premier League when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Right in the thick of the Premier League title race, tied on points with leaders Arsenal and one point ahead of third-placed Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a couple of hefty setbacks heading into the international break.

The hosts lost the top spot after a controversial 1-1 draw with Man City before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in what was a 4-3 classic.

Nevertheless, they enter the final stretch of the campaign as the favourites to get over the finish line, and will be keen to grab the initiative by beating Brighton to move to the summit with Arsenal and Man City facing off later in the day.

Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Anfield

The Premier League game between Liverpool and Brighton will be played at Anfield on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Kick-off is at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a long list of injuries to cope with ahead of the visit of Brighton. Andrew Robertson is the latest injury concern for Liverpool, having picked up a knock while on Scotland duty.

Joel Matip, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Thiago, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all remain in the infirmary, but Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate, and Curtis Jones should be able to return to fold here.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Roberto De Zerbi will be without the services of Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood. Joao Pedro and James Milner are at the top of the Seagulls' list of potential returnees.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Lallana, Fati; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Dahoud, Gilmour, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Fati, Mitoma, March, Grob Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 8, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Liverpool Premier League January 29, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool FA Cup January 14, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Liverpool Premier League October 1, 2022 Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League March 12, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Liverpool Premier League

