Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be looking to get their first Premier League win of the season when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their opening game, while Bournemouth were also held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham.

Liverpool are the clear favorites in this match, but Bournemouth will be no pushovers. The Cherries will hope to up a fight against Jurgen Klopp's side, and Dominic Solanke's 82nd-minute equaliser against West Ham will give them the confidence to do so.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth fixture will be shown live on Peacock and Telemundo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

There is a dilemma in midfield dilemma for Liverpool. Thiago Alcantara, who has a hip injury, and Stefan Bajcetic, who is recovering from an adductor issue, are unavailable. Both players are gradually progressing in their recovery from injuries that have kept them sidelined since the end of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Bournemouth team news

For their journey to Anfield, the visitors will be without Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara, and Ryan Fredericks. The participation of Lloyd Kelly, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith, and Lewis Cook in Saturday's match remains uncertain.

Bournemouth's manager Iraola had to cope with the loss of centre-back Marcos Senesi to an injury after 60 minutes in last week's draw against West Ham. However, the 41-year-old believes that the Argentine's issue was nothing more than a cramp.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Brooks, Christie, Kluivert; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Radu Defenders: Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Mephem, Greenwood, Hill Midfielders: Rothwell, Cook, Christie, Billing, Kilkenny, Scott, H. Traore Forwards: Ouattara, Kluivert, Solanke, Anthony, Moore, Brooks

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Liverpool Premier League August 2022 Liverpool 9 - 0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League March 2020 Liverpool 2 - 1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League December 2019 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 3 Liverpool Premier League February 2019 Liverpool 3 - 0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League

