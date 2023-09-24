Liverpool vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Following wins in their respective Europa League games, Liverpool and West Ham return to Premier League action at Anfield on Sunday.
Having begun the season with a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp's Reds extended their winning run to five games in all competitions after Thursday's 3-1 win at LASK.
David Moyes' side are not far behind themselves, as the Hammers last defeated Backa Tapola 3-1 in the European second tier club competition but their last league outing had ended in a 3-1 loss against Manchester City.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 24, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET
|Venue:
|Anfield
The Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United will be played at the Anfield football stadium in Liverpool, England.
It will kick off at 9 am ET on September 24 in the United States (US).
How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
Ryan Gravenberch's full debut against LASK turned out to be a cloyed experience in the second half, and Klopp will be counting on the Dutchman to recover in time for Sunday's game, although Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will not make their returns yet.
Both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were involved in goals in Austria but Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota could possibly start alongside Mohamad Salah against West Ham.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga
|Defenders:
|Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas
|Midfielders:
|Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota
West Ham team news
Edson Alvarez was rested in the Backa Topola win and could return for the Premier League tie. However, Aaron Cresswell was forced off with a hamstring issue in the same game.
Jarrod Bowen is a doubt due to illness, while it remains between Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek for a place in attack - where Michail Antonio is expected to start ahead of Danny Ings up front.
Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd should be paired at center-back, with Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri as the two full-backs.
West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Antonio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski, Anang
|Defenders:
|Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus
|Forwards:
|Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 26, 2023
|West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
|Premier League
|Oct 19, 2022
|Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
|Premier League
|Mar 5, 2022
|Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
|Premier League
|Nov 7, 2021
|West Ham 3-2 Liverpool
|Premier League
|Jan 31, 2021
|West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
|Premier League