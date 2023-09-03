Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aston Villa will put their four-game winning run on the line when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League encounter.
Unai Emery's men booked their place in the Europa Conference League group stage after a 3-0 victory over Hibernian on Thursday to complete an 8-0 win on aggregate. The Lions' most recent results in the league were 4-0 and 3-1 wins over Everton and Burnley, respectively.
So, Jurgen Klopp's men are up against an in-form outfit as the Reds came from behind to defeat Newcastle 2-1 at the weekend - their second successive win in the league.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 3, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9 am ET
|Venue:
|Anfield
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played at the Anfield football stadium in Liverpool, England.
It will kick off at 9 am ET on September 3 in the United States (US).
How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.
Fans can follow live updates here on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer in the 2023-24
How to watch live sports on Sling TV: soccer live stream and more
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
New signing Ryan Gravenberch will have to wait until after the international break to make his Liverpool debut, and while Ibrahima Konate is yet to return from an unspecified injury, skipper Virgil van Dijk could face a lengthier ban than the one game after being charged by FA following explosive reaction to red card against Newcastle.
Joe Gomes and Joel Matip could hence be paired at center-back against Villa.
Thiago Alcantara is out with a hip injury, but Curtis Jones is back from an ankle problem.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
|Defenders:
|Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders:
|Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Aston Villa team news
Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho are all ruled out through injuries for the Villans.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez may be able to shake off a calf issue, while Alex Moreno is unlikely to be ready from his thigh problem.
Clement Lenglet joined on loan from Barcelona, though Emery is expected to field a similar lineup from the Burnley win.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; Diaby, McGinn; Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 20, 2023
|Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|Dec 26, 2022
|Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool
|Premier League
|May 10, 2022
|Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
|Premier League
|Dec 11, 2011
|Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|Apr 10, 2021
|Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
|Premier League
Useful links
- Premier League News
- Liverpool team page
- Aston Villa team page
- Soccer on TV in the US
- How to watch & live stream soccer
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who will win the Premier League title this season?