Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will put their four-game winning run on the line when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League encounter.

Unai Emery's men booked their place in the Europa Conference League group stage after a 3-0 victory over Hibernian on Thursday to complete an 8-0 win on aggregate. The Lions' most recent results in the league were 4-0 and 3-1 wins over Everton and Burnley, respectively.

So, Jurgen Klopp's men are up against an in-form outfit as the Reds came from behind to defeat Newcastle 2-1 at the weekend - their second successive win in the league.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played at the Anfield football stadium in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on September 3 in the United States (US).

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

New signing Ryan Gravenberch will have to wait until after the international break to make his Liverpool debut, and while Ibrahima Konate is yet to return from an unspecified injury, skipper Virgil van Dijk could face a lengthier ban than the one game after being charged by FA following explosive reaction to red card against Newcastle.

Joe Gomes and Joel Matip could hence be paired at center-back against Villa.

Thiago Alcantara is out with a hip injury, but Curtis Jones is back from an ankle problem.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Aston Villa team news

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho are all ruled out through injuries for the Villans.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez may be able to shake off a calf issue, while Alex Moreno is unlikely to be ready from his thigh problem.

Clement Lenglet joined on loan from Barcelona, though Emery is expected to field a similar lineup from the Burnley win.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; Diaby, McGinn; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 20, 2023 Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League Dec 26, 2022 Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Premier League May 10, 2022 Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Premier League Dec 11, 2011 Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League Apr 10, 2021 Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League

