Where to watch Law & Crime Network? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Law & Crime Network?

The Law & Crime Network is a multi-platform network that provides live courtroom coverage, legal analysis and true crime content. Created by attorney Dan Abrams, it brings every major trial happening in the country live to educate the audience.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Law & Crime Network through the five-day free trial of leading streaming service Fubo.

You can also watch it for free via Philo's seven-day trial.

It is also available through Sling TV and is on YouTube TV's base plan.

How much does it cost?

Law & Crime Network is available on all packages of Fubo and as an add-on service on Sling TV.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Law & Crime Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

