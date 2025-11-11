Where to watch FXX channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the FXX channel?

Owned by Disney Entertainment, FXX is a basic cable channel that focuses on comedies. Launched in 2013 as a sister channel to FX and FXM, it caters to a primary demographic of ages 18-34. Initially, it was envisioned as a sports channel, but the channel later transitioned to comedy and animation.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the FXX channel for free through a five-day free trial with any of Fubo or DirecTV's plans, which are available for new customers.

How much does it cost?

The FXX channel is included as standard in all of Fubo's and DirecTV's streaming packages.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming FXX content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

