Where to watch F1 Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is F1 Channel?

The Formula 1 Channel is a Free Ad-supported Streaming Television channel launched for fans in the US. Fans can tune into pre-scheduled programming 24/7, with race replays and expert analysis from the current and past F1 seasons. It also has a collection of F2 and F3 races along with F1 Academy ones and popular racing documentaries.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the F1 Channel through the free trial of a leading streaming service, such as Fubo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

F1 Channel is available on all plans of Fubo.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming F1 Channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports