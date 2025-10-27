Where to watch beIN Sports Xtra? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs
Everything you need to know about where to live stream the beIN Sports Xtra channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.
What is beIN Sports Xtra?
Launched in 2019, BeIN Sports Xtra is a sister channel of beIN Sports in the United States. It allows fans to view select games for free and airs other sports related programs 24/7. Its content can also be accessed through beIN Sports Connect.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can watch beIN Sports Xtra for free through Fubo and DirecTV as they have a five-day free trial for new customers.
You can access beIN Sports Connect through Fubo as an add-on and through Sling Latino.
If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming beIN Sports Xtra content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Pro, Elite, Deluxe and Sports, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.
No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.
While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.
Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.
Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.
Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.
Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time.
Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.
No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.
Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage. Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.
There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming. Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being blocked. Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smother.
This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access local channels. using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, but generally fubo is region and country specific.