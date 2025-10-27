Where to watch beIN Sports Xtra? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is beIN Sports Xtra?

Launched in 2019, BeIN Sports Xtra is a sister channel of beIN Sports in the United States. It allows fans to view select games for free and airs other sports related programs 24/7. Its content can also be accessed through beIN Sports Connect.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch beIN Sports Xtra for free through Fubo and DirecTV as they have a five-day free trial for new customers.

You can access beIN Sports Connect through Fubo as an add-on and through Sling Latino.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer beIN Sports Xtra below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming beIN Sports Xtra content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025