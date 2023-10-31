Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch DFB Pokal game

How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Wolfsburg and Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Leipzig travel to the Volkswagen Arena to face Wolfsburg in a fiesty clash in the DFB Pokal with both teams vying to land a massive sucker punch on their rivals.

Wolfsburg bashed fifth-tier side Makkabi in the DFB Pokal Third Round to enter the next phase of the competition. The German side had five different scorers with Tiago Tomas scoring a brace as they completely thrashed the lower ranked outfit in the previous round. On a disastrous streak of three losses in three games, Wolfsburg would be looking to end their disastrous record when they face RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have had a staggering start to their Bundesliga campaign just five points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Die Rotten Bullen thumped FC Koln 6-0 in their last game in the Bundesliga and the German heavyweights have looked in sublime form of late. RB Leipzig managed a narrow victory against second tier side Wehen Wiesbaden winning 3-2 on the back of a brace from Benjamin Sseko and Marco Rose's men would be looking to avoid any slip ups this time out.

Wolfsburg vs Leipzig kick-off time

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm EST Venue: VOLKSWAGEN ARENA

Wolfsburg will play hosts to RB Leipzig at the VOLKSWAGEN ARENA with kick off at 1 pm EST.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

The match is not available to watch in the US. Fans can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wolfsburg team news

The defensive pair of Felix Lange and Kilian Fischer are touted to be absent for Wolfsburg with an ankle injury and a knee problem, respectively. Forwards Lukas Nmecha is also nursing a knee injury while American winger Ulysses Llanez had a traffic accident pushing him out of the side.

Koen Casteels and Rogerio might also be dumped out of the squad with their respective injuries and forward Patrick Wimmer might be on the bench as a precaution.

Wolfsburg Predicted XI: Pervan; Baku, Lacroix, Bornauw, Cozza; Arnold, Gerhardt; Cerny, Majer, Thomas; Wind

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pervan, Schulze, Klinger Defenders: Lacroix, Zesiger, Jenz, Bornauw, Cozza, Maehle, Baku Midfielders: Majer, Svanberg, Arnold, Vranckx, Gerhardt, Paredes Forwards: Kaminski, Wimmer, Wind, Cerny, Sarr, Tomas, Pejcinovic

RB Leipzig team news

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner hobbled off the pitch in the second-half of the goal scoring fest against Koln but the German international has no massive injury concerns. Werner has been an influential cog in Leipzig' forward battery and the club superstar might be rested alongside Xavi Simons who has appeared to transform the club's performances this season.

Another player who failed to play the full 90 minutes of the game was Dani Olmo who has a dislocated shoulder and the Spanish attacker will be absent from the clash against Wolfsburg.

While Leipzig boast of a strong defensive backline, Marco Rose would be hoping to see the duo of Willi Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu return to the side from their injury concerns.

RB Leipzig Predicted XI: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Lukeba, Simakan; Henrichs, Schlager, Siewald, Lenz; Forsberg; Sesko, Openda



Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Gulacsi, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Simakan, Lukeba, Klostermann, Henrichs, Lenz, Raum, Kohler Midfielders: Schlager, Siewald, Haidara, Moriba, Kampl, Baumgartner, Cravalho, Forsberg Forwards: Werner, Openda, Simons, Sesko, Poulsen

Head-to-Head Record

RB Leipzig have three wins to their names while Wolfsburg have just one win in the previous five games between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 18 Feb 2023 Wolfsburg 0-3 Leipzig Bundesliga 27 Aug 2022 Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 23 Jan 2022 Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 29 Aug 2021 Wolfsburg 0-3 Leipzig Bundesliga 17 May 2021 Leipzig 2-2 Wolfsburg Bundesliga

