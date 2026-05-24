Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham and Leeds will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

US viewers can watch West Ham vs Leeds live on TV and via live stream. The available options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

West Ham host Leeds United at London Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries serious implications at both ends of the table. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are fighting to stay in the top flight, while Daniel Farke's Leeds arrive with their own position to protect.

The Hammers are in genuine danger of relegation. Three consecutive Premier League defeats have left them deep in trouble, and a win here is not just desirable — it is close to essential if they are to have any realistic chance of survival on the final day.

West Ham's recent form makes for grim reading. A 3-1 loss at Newcastle last weekend was the latest blow, and the mood around the club is as fragile as it has been all season. Jarrod Bowen, their captain and creative heartbeat, remains the one player capable of producing something decisive, though his future is the subject of considerable speculation with several clubs reportedly tracking him.

Leeds arrive in better shape. Farke's side beat Brighton 1-0 last weekend to keep their momentum going, and Brenden Aaronson has been a consistent presence in midfield throughout the run-in. The American has won over supporters who were once unconvinced by his qualities, and he is expected to start at London Stadium.

For Leeds, this is a chance to consolidate their position and finish the season with confidence intact. For West Ham, it may be one of their last opportunities to keep alive any hope of staying up.

All the information you need on how to watch this Premier League match live is below.

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo is without Adama Traore and Lukasz Fabianski through injury as West Ham prepare for this fixture. The projected XI sees Mads Hermansen start in goal, with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Malick Diouf, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Axel Disasi providing defensive cover. Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes, Tomas Soucek, Pablo, and Crysencio Summerville are named in midfield and attack, with Valentin Castellanos leading the line. There are no reported suspensions in the squad.

Daniel Farke faces a more significant absentee list, with Ilia Gruev, Noah Okafor, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, and Sean Longstaff all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded for Leeds. Farke's projected XI places Karl Darlow in goal, with Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon, and James Justin in defence. Ao Tanaka, Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle, and Ethan Ampadu fill the midfield, with Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

West Ham arrive at this fixture having won just one of their last five Premier League outings, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats in that stretch. Their only victory came against Everton, a 2-1 result in late April, and they followed that with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace. Since then, three straight defeats — including a 3-0 loss to Brentford and a 1-0 reverse against Arsenal — have compounded their problems. The 3-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend completed a damaging run in which they conceded eight goals and scored just three across five matches.

Leeds have been more consistent, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Brighton, and they also beat Burnley 3-1 earlier in May. A 1-1 draw at Tottenham showed they can hold their own against sides above them, though a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea was the one blemish. Leeds scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches, suggesting a team with attacking intent and reasonable defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 in the FA Cup in April 2026, a result that did little to separate them on the day. Before that, Leeds beat West Ham 2-1 at Elland Road in the Premier League in October 2025, which stands as the most recent league encounter between the sides. Across the last five meetings, West Ham have won once, Leeds have won twice, and two matches have ended level — a record that reflects how competitive this fixture has been in recent years.

Standings

In the Premier League table, West Ham sit 18th — inside the relegation zone — while Leeds are 14th, comfortably clear of danger. The gap between them underlines the very different pressures each side carries into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: