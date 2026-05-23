Today's game between Vitoria and Internacional will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Vitoria vs Internacional are listed below. Subscribers can watch live through Fanatiz or Premiere, depending on their region and package.

Vitoria host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that carries real significance for both clubs as the Brazilian top flight continues to develop its shape this season. Jair Ventura's side welcome Paulo Pezzolano's Internacional to what promises to be a competitive afternoon of football.

Vitoria come into this game under pressure. Sitting in the lower half of the table, they need points at home to give themselves breathing room, and their results across competitions have been a mixed picture of encouraging wins and damaging defeats.

Internacional arrive in stronger standing. Pezzolano's team have been one of the more consistent sides in recent weeks, and a positive result here would push them further into the top half and increase the distance between themselves and the sides below.

Both clubs have been juggling multiple competitions, with cup commitments running alongside their Serie A campaigns. Managing squad energy and focus across those fronts has been a recurring challenge for each dugout this month.

Vitoria's home crowd will be a factor. The Barradão faithful have shown they can lift the side, and Ventura will be counting on that atmosphere to give his players an edge against a well-organised visiting side.

Internacional, though, travel with confidence. Their recent form across all competitions suggests a squad with genuine quality and the belief to take points away from home.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Vitoria vs Internacional live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vitoria vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vitoria head coach Jair Ventura has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad information is released.

Internacional manager Paulo Pezzolano is in a similar position, with no injury list, suspensions, or probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Check back nearer the match for the latest team news from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Vitoria go into this game with a mixed recent record across competitions. They have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings, scoring eleven goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 6-2 Cup Nordeste win over ABC, though that followed a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Red Bull Bragantino. Earlier in the sequence, they beat Flamengo 2-0 in the Cup and drew 2-2 with Fluminense in the league, showing they are capable of results against strong opposition but have struggled for defensive solidity.

Internacional arrive in notably better shape. Pezzolano's side have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, an unbeaten run that spans Serie A, the Copa and the Recopa. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama, and they also recorded a 3-2 cup victory over Athletic Club and a 2-0 Serie A win against Fluminense. A 2-2 draw with Coritiba was the only occasion they failed to take all three points. Across five games, Internacional have scored twelve goals and conceded seven, and that winning momentum gives them a clear edge heading into this fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two clubs have been close and competitive, with neither side able to establish dominance over the other. The most recent encounter, played at Vitoria in November 2025, ended 1-0 to the home side in Serie A — a result that reflects how tight this rivalry has become. Before that, Internacional won 1-0 when the sides met earlier in 2025, and they also claimed a 3-1 home victory in September 2024. Vitoria did win 2-1 at home in June 2024, and the record across the five most recent meetings is tightly split, with both clubs having claimed victories and the aggregate scoreline reflecting a series of hard-fought contests. There is no clear psychological advantage for either side walking into this game.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Vitoria find themselves in the lower reaches, sitting in a position that demands points sooner rather than later. Internacional are above them in the standings, occupying a mid-table spot that represents a platform to push upward rather than a place of comfort. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture where Internacional have more to gain from ambition and Vitoria more to lose from failure.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vitoria vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: