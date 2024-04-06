How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between USA and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing semi-final clash of the SheBelieves Cup, heavyweights USWNT welcome Japan to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The USWNT would be aiming to book their spot in the final of the tournament with a crucial victory against Japan with the hosts recently coming off the back of a victory in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

Japan, on the other hand, will have to produce a magnificent upset if they want to get through the USWNT and book a place in the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Japan kick-off time

Date: April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 am ET / 9:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

USWNT and Japan W will lock horns at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 am ET / 9:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch USA vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between USWNT and Japan will be available to stream on Fubo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo, HBO Max, TNT in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

USA team news

In goal, Alyssa Naeher will be vying to start once again after bagging the Golden Glove in the recently concluded CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

Manchester City forward Jaedyn Shaw who's enjoying a stellar season for club and country will spearhead the attack having won the Golden Boot at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup for her heroics.

The home side will be bolstered by the returns of Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson with the duo missing the previous competition due to injuries. Swanson finished the 2023 SheBelieves Cup as the MVP as she'll play a crucial role for the home side once again.

Two new faces have also joined the USWNT roster with youngsters Eva Gaetino and Lily Yohannes getting the maiden call-up for their nations.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Dunn; Coffey, Albert; Rodman, Morgan, Smith; Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Dahlkemper, Dunn, Davidson, Fox, Gaetino, Girma, Krueger, Nighswonger Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Horan, Moultrie, Sonnett, Yohannes Forwards: Macario, Morgan, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Swanson

Japan team news

Japan have banked on a younger squad to feature in the SheBelieves Cup with veteran defender Saki Kumagai (33) being the solitary player above the age of 30.

Kumagai is closing in on her 150th cap for her nation if she features against the USWNT having scored the winning penalty at the 2011 FIFA World Cup final dismantling the hosts' hopes of lifting the trophy in the final.

Teenagers Rion Ishikawa, midfielder Aoba Fujino and forward Maika Hamano could use this opportunity for growth as they are the youngest names in the squad.

Japan W predicted XI: Yamashita; Ishikawa, Kumugai, Minami; Shimizu, Hasegawa, Nagano, Koga; Fujino, Tanaka, Miyazawa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yamashita, Hirao, Ohba Defenders: Kumugai, Shimizu, Moriya, Kitagawa, Minami, Ishikawa , Koga Midfielders: Sugita, Hasegawa, Hayashi, Nagano, Tanikawa Forwards: Tanaka, Seike, Ueno, Ueki, Miyazawa, Fujino, Hamano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Feb 2023 USWNT 1-0 Japan SheBelieves Cup 12 Mar 2020 USWNT 3-1 Japan SheBelieves Cup 28 Feb 2019 USWNT 2-2 Japan SheBelieves Cup 27 July 2018 USWNT 4-2 Japan Tournament of Nations 04 Aug 2017 USWNT 3-0 Japan Tournament of Nations

