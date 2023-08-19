Tottenham vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United head over to North London to take on Tottenham in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Red Devils kicked off their season with an uncharacteristic 1-0 win over Wolves, while Ange Postecoglou began his charge with Spurs with a 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend.
Tottenham vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 19, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm EDT on August 19 in the United States (US).
How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, Telemundo, NBC and Sling TV, and is available to stream online live through Peacock.
GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Postecoglou admitted that the situation around Cristian Romero's head injury in the Brentford draw will be dealt with as required, cautiously. The Argentine defender would hence join Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman in the treatment room.
Tanguy Ndombele's absence is unclear, whether tactical or otherwise.
Meanwhile, Davinson Sanchez should replace Romero in the XI, alongside Micky van de Ven.
Eric Dier is also likely to make the matchday squad.
Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Emerson, Sanchez, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Lloris, Austin
|Defenders:
|Van de Ven, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Royal, Spence
|Midfielders:
|Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz
Man Utd team news
There are quite a few absentees for United boss Erik ten Hag to deal with as well. Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are all out injured.
Lisandro Martinez was taken off at half-time against Wolves over a possible injury concern, as Victor Lindelof would be ready to partner Raphael Varane at center-back, with Harry Maguire also available after a proposed £30m transfer to West Ham United collapsed.
Former Spurs man Christian Eriksen could start in the middle, alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.
Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Henderson
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Mengi, Shaw, Williams, Fernandez, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, McTominay, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Martial, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
Manchester United's dominance over Tottenham goes way beyond the last fives times the two sides faced each other. Spurs have won only two of the last 15 games of this fixture across all competitions.
The North London outfit's last win against United dates back to October 2020, but the last encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at the same venue.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 28, 2023
|Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd
|Premier League
|Oct 19, 2022
|Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham
|Premier League
|Mar 12, 2022
|Man Utd 3-2 Tottenham
|Premier League
|Oct 30, 2021
|Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd
|Premier League
|Apr 11, 2021
|Tottenham 1-3 Man Utd
|Premier League