Today's game between Tolima and Nacional will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Tolima vs Nacional are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access this Copa Libertadores fixture through Fubo and Fanatiz.

Fubo carries Copa Libertadores coverage and offers new customers a free trial period, making it a straightforward option for catching this group stage match. Fanatiz is a dedicated Latin American football streaming service and provides another reliable route to the game.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming platforms, a Virtual Private Network can help you get around geo-restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported country and stream the match as normal through your preferred service.

Tolima and Nacional meet in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both Colombian and Uruguayan football represented in what is a genuine continental fixture with points on the line in Group B.

Tolima come into this match sitting top of Group B, and they have earned that position through a steady continental campaign. Their Copa Libertadores form has been the foundation of their group stage ambitions, even if domestic results have been mixed.

Nacional arrive in difficult shape. The Montevideo club have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-2 defeat to Universitario de Deportes in their previous Copa Libertadores outing. That result will have left their grip on second place in the group feeling less secure.

The reverse fixture between these two sides, played in April, ended 3-1 to Nacional. Tolima will be looking to settle that score on home soil, and with the group standings tight, three points here would carry real significance for either side.

Nacional's domestic form in the Uruguayan Primera Division has compounded their continental difficulties. Back-to-back league defeats heading into this fixture mean the pressure on their travelling squad is real.

For Tolima, a win would reinforce their position at the top of Group B. Their Copa Libertadores record this campaign gives them reason for confidence, and playing at home adds to that.

Read on for the full breakdown of where to watch Tolima vs Nacional, including TV channel and live stream information, kick-off time, team news, and head-to-head record.

How to watch Tolima vs Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Tolima. There are no listed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Nacional also have no confirmed squad information available. Injury and suspension details, along with any projected lineup, will be published as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tolima have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Cali in the Colombian Primera A on May 3. Their best performance in the run came in Copa Libertadores action, a 3-0 win over Coquimbo Unido on April 29. They also suffered a 2-0 league defeat to Millonarios and lost 3-1 to Nacional in this same continental competition in April. Across the five matches, Tolima scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Nacional have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Albion in the Uruguayan Primera Division on May 3. That followed a 4-2 loss to Universitario de Deportes in the Copa Libertadores on April 30, making it back-to-back defeats. Their best result in the sequence was a 3-1 Copa Libertadores win over Tolima on April 14. Across five matches, Nacional scored nine goals and conceded eleven.





Head-to-Head Record

TOL Last match NAC 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Nacional 3 - 1 Tolima 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided dataset took place on April 14, 2026, when Nacional hosted Tolima in the Copa Libertadores and won 3-1. That result gives Nacional the advantage in recent head-to-head terms, though Tolima will be looking to reverse that outcome on home soil in this return fixture.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group B, Tolima currently sit in first place, with Nacional in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tolima vs Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: