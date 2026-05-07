Conference League - Final Stage Stade de la Meinau

Today's game between Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below. US viewers can watch the Conference League semi-final second leg live on Paramount+ or ViX.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, allowing you to watch as if you were at home.

Strasbourg host Rayo Vallecano at the Stade de la Meinau in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final. The French side carry the burden of a difficult recent run into this fixture, while the Spanish visitors arrive with a first-leg advantage to protect.

Strasbourg sit top of the Conference League standings, but their domestic form has been a concern. Four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions, including losses to Toulouse and Rennes in Ligue 1, paint a side that has struggled for consistency when the European spotlight dims. A 2-3 win at Lorient in late April offered a brief reminder of their attacking quality.

Rayo Vallecano travel to Alsace with momentum behind them. The Madrid side won the first leg 1-0 at Vallecas on April 30, and a victory over Getafe in LaLiga last weekend confirmed they can carry that form across competitions. Three wins from their last five matches represent their best recent run of results.

The visitors are no strangers to adversity this season. Rayo have fought a LaLiga relegation battle while reaching the last four of European competition, a balancing act that has stretched their squad but also hardened their resolve. Eleventh in the Spanish top flight, they cannot afford to let their guard drop on either front.

For Strasbourg, this is a chance to reach a European final on home soil, but the task is clear: they must overturn a one-goal deficit against a side that has shown it can grind out results. The Stade de la Meinau crowd will need to play its part.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Strasbourg head into this second leg without J. Panichelli and A. Anselmino through injury, with no suspensions listed. Their projected XI is led by M. Penders in goal, with B. Chilwell, A. Omobamidele, I. Doukoure and G. Doue named in the defensive unit, and J. Enciso among the attacking options.

Rayo Vallecano are missing L. Felipe through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the visitors. Should their projected XI hold, A. Batalla starts in goal behind a back line of F. Lejeune, P. Ciss, P. Chavarria and A. Ratiu, with I. Akhomach, J. de Frutos and A. Zurawski providing the attacking threat. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Strasbourg have recorded one win and four defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home loss to Toulouse on May 3, and they also lost the first leg of this tie 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano on April 30. A 2-3 win at Lorient on April 26 provided their only victory in this run, while defeats to Nice in the Coupe de France and Rennes in Ligue 1 earlier in April complete a difficult sequence. They have scored four goals and conceded ten across these five fixtures.

Rayo Vallecano have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Getafe on May 3, and they followed that after beating Strasbourg 1-0 in the first leg on April 30. A 3-3 draw at home to Real Sociedad on April 26 and a 1-0 win over Espanyol on April 23 add to a run that includes just one defeat, a 3-1 reverse at AEK Athens in the Conference League on April 16. Rayo have scored seven goals and conceded five across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

STR Last match RAY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Rayo Vallecano 1 - 0 Strasbourg 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these clubs is the first leg of this semi-final, played on April 30, 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 1-0 at home in the Conference League. Rayo carry that advantage into tonight's second leg at the Stade de la Meinau.

Standings

In the UEFA Conference League, Strasbourg sit first in the standings while Rayo Vallecano are placed fifth heading into this semi-final second leg.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: