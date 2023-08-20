St. Louis vs Austin: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis City have weaved themselves a fairytale after being installed in the MLS this season after the league's expansion. Currently leading the Western Conference table, they are tipped to qualify for the play-offs without breaking too much sweat in the remaining 11 games.

Despite the lead, Bradley Carnell would be hoping to see his team produce similar results after the break. Two defeats to Columbus Crew and Club America saw them bow out of the Leagues Cup and Carnell would look to avoid any slip ups when they return to action on Sunday.

Austin City are currently nine points behind the hosts and the visiting side would be vying to reduce the gap when the two sides lock horns at the CITYPARK.

Austin City had a shambolic debut campaign in the MLS but fortunes have changed since the arrival of Sebastian Driussi. The midfielder bagged 25 goals in his inaugural MLS campaign and has followed that tally with eight goals this season. If Austin are to make the play-offs once again, Driussi's contribution in the upcoming games would remain key for the visitors.

St. Louis vs Austin kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: CITYPARK

St. Louis City will host Austin FC at the CITYPARK with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT.

How to watch St. Louis vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

The match between St. Louis and Austin can be streamed on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

Club captain and Swiss international Roman Burki would start between the sticks for St. Louis City. The former Dortmund goalkeeper will have a backline of Akil Watts, Joshua Yaro, Tim Parker, and Kyle Hiebert guarding him.

The American side will be without star defender Joakim Nilsson who is tipped to undergo knee surgery and will be unavailable for selection.

St. Louis City's forward battery will comprise of Samuel Adeniran and Nicholas Gioacchini. With star goalscorer Joao Klauss out injured due to a hamstring injury, the duo will have to shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for their side.

St. Louis City Predicted XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Stroud, Blom, Vassilev, Pompeu; Adeniran, Gioacchini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Creek Defenders: Hiebert, Parker, Bell, Yaro, Nelson, Bartlett, Pedro, Markanich, Nerwinski, O' Malley Midfielders: Blom, Watts, Lowen, Perez, Ostrak, Vassilev, Jackson Forwards: Jensen, Stroud, Thorisson, Pompeu, Alm, Glover, Gioacchini, Adeniran

Austin team news

Austin FC will be without the services of two crucial defenders Leo Vaisanen and Zan Kolmanic. The defensive duo of Vaisanen and Kolmanic is suffering from a torn lateral collateral ligament and a cruciate ligament tear, respectively.

In the duo's absence Austin's backline will be spearheaded by centre-backs Kipp Keller and Julio Cascante. While Nic Lima and John Gallagher will be deputised on either side of the defensive pairing. Midfielder Alexander Ring will join Vaisanen and Kolamnic on the injury table after nursing a long-term injury.

Without a doubt, all eyes would be on Austin's No.10 Sebastian Driussi. The Argentine midfielder has the ability of take the game away from the opposition with his creativity and attacking flair.

Austin FC Predicted XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Keller, Gallagher; Wolff, Pereira; Finlay, Driussi, Fagundez; Zardes



Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Cascante, Hedges, Keller, Craig, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Wolff, Djeffal, Rodriguez, Driussi Forwards: Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finley, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Head-to-Head Record

St. Louis City and Austin FC have just played each other once with the former edging out in a five goal thriller.

Date Match Competition 26 February 2023 Austin 2-3 St. Louis MLS

