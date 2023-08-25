Sporting KC vs Earthquakes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City are on the hope of returning to winning ways after a shambolic run winning only one game in their previous six as they play hosts to San Jose Earthquakes at the Children's Mercy Park.

Sporting KC were thrashed out of the Leagues Cup in the Round of 32 and they last won an MLS encounter on 2nd July against Vancouver. They are currently seeded in the 11th spot in the Western Conference in the MLS and would be vying to return to winning ways on Friday.

San Jose Earthquakes have had a hot and cold run in the MLS following their consecutive defeats with a diligent 1-0 victory against Vancouver. Cristian Espinoza found the back of the net late in the first-half as they held onto the one-goal lead until the final whistle.

Currently fifth in the Western Conference Table, San Jose Earthquakes would want to take a daunting lead above their oppositions with another victory playing away from their own backyard.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting KC vs Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: August 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting KC will host San Jose Earthquakes at the Children's Mercy Park. The two teams will kick start the game at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch Sporting KC vs Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Viewers can watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and San Jose Earthquakes on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Sporting Kansas City will be without the services of Kortne Ford who is a long-term absentee for the American outfit. Graham Zusi joins Ford on the injury table with the right-back tipped to stay out after picking up a muscle injury in June.

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI: Pulskamp; Leibold, Fontas, Rosero, Davis; Kinda, Walter, Gutierrez; Russell, Thommy, Shelton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rondov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Pierre, Davis Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy, Cisneros Forwards: Saloi, Russell, Tzionis, Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa

Earthquakes team news

Brazilian defender Nathan is scheduled to miss out after suffering a cruciate ligament injury and will miss out for several months.

Cristian Espinoza would be vying to produce another magical performance when they travel to face Sporting KC. Scoring in 4 consecutive games, Espinoza has the perfect opportunity to make five in five with another scintillating outing.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel; Trauco, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Gruezo, Baldisimo; Cowell, Monteiro, Espinoza; Ebobisse



Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders: Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Akapo, Thompson Midfielders: Gruezo, Judson, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Skahan, Cilley, Medina Forwards: Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola

Head-to-Head Record

Sporting Kansas City have won against San Jose Earthquakes twice with the latter emerging victorious only once in their previous five games. The two sides played out two consecutive draws on 22 July 2021 and 23 May 2022.

Date Match Competition 16 April 2023 Earthquakes 3-0 Sporting KC MLS 28 August 2022 Sporting KC 1-0 Earthquakes MLS 23 May 2022 Earthquakes 1-1 Sporting KC MLS 22 July 2021 Sporting KC 1-1 Earthquakes MLS 23 May 2021 Earthquakes 1-3 Sporting KC MLS

Useful links