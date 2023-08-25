This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sporting KC vs Earthquakes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Children's Mercy Park
How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City are on the hope of returning to winning ways after a shambolic run winning only one game in their previous six as they play hosts to San Jose Earthquakes at the Children's Mercy Park.

Sporting KC were thrashed out of the Leagues Cup in the Round of 32 and they last won an MLS encounter on 2nd July against Vancouver. They are currently seeded in the 11th spot in the Western Conference in the MLS and would be vying to return to winning ways on Friday.

San Jose Earthquakes have had a hot and cold run in the MLS following their consecutive defeats with a diligent 1-0 victory against Vancouver. Cristian Espinoza found the back of the net late in the first-half as they held onto the one-goal lead until the final whistle.

Currently fifth in the Western Conference Table, San Jose Earthquakes would want to take a daunting lead above their oppositions with another victory playing away from their own backyard.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting KC vs Earthquakes kick-off time

Date:August 25, 2023
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Children's Mercy Park

Sporting KC will host San Jose Earthquakes at the Children's Mercy Park. The two teams will kick start the game at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch Sporting KC vs Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

Viewers can watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and San Jose Earthquakes on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Sporting Kansas City will be without the services of Kortne Ford who is a long-term absentee for the American outfit. Graham Zusi joins Ford on the injury table with the right-back tipped to stay out after picking up a muscle injury in June.

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI: Pulskamp; Leibold, Fontas, Rosero, Davis; Kinda, Walter, Gutierrez; Russell, Thommy, Shelton

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia
Defenders:Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rondov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Pierre, Davis
Midfielders:Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy, Cisneros
Forwards:Saloi, Russell, Tzionis, Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa

Earthquakes team news

Brazilian defender Nathan is scheduled to miss out after suffering a cruciate ligament injury and will miss out for several months.

Cristian Espinoza would be vying to produce another magical performance when they travel to face Sporting KC. Scoring in 4 consecutive games, Espinoza has the perfect opportunity to make five in five with another scintillating outing.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel; Trauco, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Gruezo, Baldisimo; Cowell, Monteiro, Espinoza; Ebobisse

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa
Defenders:Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Akapo, Thompson
Midfielders:Gruezo, Judson, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Skahan, Cilley, Medina
Forwards:Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola

Head-to-Head Record

Sporting Kansas City have won against San Jose Earthquakes twice with the latter emerging victorious only once in their previous five games. The two sides played out two consecutive draws on 22 July 2021 and 23 May 2022.

DateMatchCompetition
16 April 2023Earthquakes 3-0 Sporting KCMLS
28 August 2022Sporting KC 1-0 EarthquakesMLS
23 May 2022Earthquakes 1-1 Sporting KCMLS
22 July 2021Sporting KC 1-1 EarthquakesMLS
23 May 2021Earthquakes 1-3 Sporting KCMLS

