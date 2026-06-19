Today's game between Brazil and Haiti will kick-off at Jun 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Brazil vs Haiti is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Both channels are accessible via Fubo, while Peacock is streaming the match live. Fox One is also listed as a broadcast option.

Brazil face Haiti in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with Carlo Ancelotti's side looking to recover from a frustrating opening draw against Morocco.

Brazil left their first game with a point rather than three after a 1-1 stalemate that exposed real structural problems in Ancelotti's setup. Morocco dominated large stretches of the contest, and Brazil's midfield lacked the cohesion to break down a compact defensive block. The questions oal-eoal-e

ooraised that night have not gone away.

Neymar will play no part in this fixture. Brazil have confirmed the forward will not travel with the squad to Philadelphia as he continues his recovery from injury, leaving Ancelotti without his most unpredictable attacking option. Danilo has been vocal about how much the Selecao miss him, describing Neymar as the player who can "unbalance" opponents in ways others cannot.

Haiti arrive here having lost their opener 1-0 to Scotland in Foxborough, a result that was tight enough to offer Sebastien Migne's side genuine encouragement. Les Grenadiers showed spirit and organisation in that match, and they qualified for this tournament by winning their final two games in the CONCACAF phase when the pressure was greatest.

The group picture means Brazil need a win. Haiti need something to keep their knockout hopes alive. Both teams know exactly what is at stake in Philadelphia.

For everything you need to watch this World Cup fixture live, the TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Brazil vs Haiti with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to name a back four of Douglas Santos, Marquinhos, Gabriel, and Danilo, with Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro forming the midfield pivot. Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, and Vinicius Junior are projected to operate behind Matheus Cunha, who appears set to lead the line ahead of Igor Thiago. Alisson Becker starts in goal. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Brazilian squad, though Neymar remains absent as he continues his recovery and will not travel with the group to Philadelphia.

Sebastien Migne's projected XI for Haiti is built around Johny Placide in goal, with a back line of Martin Experience, Hannes Delcroix, Ricardo Ade, and Carlens Arcus. Ruben Providence and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are expected in midfield alongside Josue Casimir, with Danley Jean Jacques, Frantzdy Pierrot, and Wilson Isidor forming the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Haitian squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this match with a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup opener on June 13, a game in which they conceded first and struggled to impose themselves in the first half. Prior to the tournament, Brazil were in strong form in friendlies, beating Panama 6-2 and Croatia 3-1, though they did suffer a 2-1 defeat to France in March. Across those five matches, Brazil scored 14 goals and conceded six.

Haiti have a W1-D1-L3 record from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Scotland in their World Cup opener on June 14. Before the tournament, they beat New Zealand 4-0 in a friendly on June 3, though they lost to Peru 1-2 and Tunisia 0-1 in March. Haiti scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last 2 matches HAI 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Brazil 7 - 1 Haiti

Haiti 0 - 6 Brazil 13 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record, with Brazil winning both encounters by a significant margin. The most recent meeting came at the Copa America on June 8, 2016, when Brazil won 7-1. Before that, Haiti hosted Brazil in a friendly in August 2004 and lost 0-6. Brazil have scored 13 goals across those two matches without conceding.

Standings

Both Brazil and Haiti sit third in Group C at this stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Haiti today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: