How to watch today's San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego will host Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final.

San Diego advanced after strong playoff performances, while Vancouver seek to upset in this high-stakes clash; prior meetings this season ended 5-3 in favour of San Diego away from their home and 1-1 at home.

How to watch San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego FC team news

Franco Negri and Carlos Joaquim dos Santos are both sidelined with head injuries, while Alejandro Alvarado Jr is out with a knee issue. Willy Kumado and Oscar Verhoeven are also unavailable due to lower-body problems, ruling all five players out of the conference final.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Tristan Blackmon’s red card in the previous match leaves the newly crowned MLS Defender of the Year suspended for this decisive fixture.

Vancouver face their own selection problems, with Sam Adekugbe, Ranko Veselinovic and Daniel Rios all absent through injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SDI Last 2 matches VAN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins San Diego FC 1 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps 3 - 5 San Diego FC 6 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

