+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logoSan Diego FC
Snapdragon Stadium
team-logoVancouver Whitecaps
STREAM LIVE ON APPLE TV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news

San Diego will host Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final.

San Diego advanced after strong playoff performances, while Vancouver seek to upset in this high-stakes clash; prior meetings this season ended 5-3 in favour of San Diego away from their home and 1-1 at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps lineups

San Diego FCHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestVAN
13
P. Sisniega
26
M. Duah
25
I. Pilcher
27
L. Bombino
97
C. McVey
6
J. Tverskov
20
A. Godoy
8
O. Valakari
10
A. Dreyer
21
C. Baird
90
A. Pellegrino
1
Y. Takaoka
28
T. Johnson
6
R. Priso-Mbongue
2
M. Laborda
18
E. Ocampo
20
A. Cubas
16
S. Berhalter
13
Thomas Muller
11
E. Sabbi
22
A. Ahmed
24
B. White

4-2-3-1

VANAway team crest

SDI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Varas

VAN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Soerensen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

San Diego FC team news

Franco Negri and Carlos Joaquim dos Santos are both sidelined with head injuries, while Alejandro Alvarado Jr is out with a knee issue. Willy Kumado and Oscar Verhoeven are also unavailable due to lower-body problems, ruling all five players out of the conference final.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Tristan Blackmon’s red card in the previous match leaves the newly crowned MLS Defender of the Year suspended for this decisive fixture.

Vancouver face their own selection problems, with Sam Adekugbe, Ranko Veselinovic and Daniel Rios all absent through injuries.

Form

SDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

SDI

Last 2 matches

VAN

1

Win

1

Draw

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement