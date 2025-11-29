How to watch today's San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego will host Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final.
San Diego advanced after strong playoff performances, while Vancouver seek to upset in this high-stakes clash; prior meetings this season ended 5-3 in favour of San Diego away from their home and 1-1 at home.
How to watch San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time
The match will be played on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
San Diego FC team news
Franco Negri and Carlos Joaquim dos Santos are both sidelined with head injuries, while Alejandro Alvarado Jr is out with a knee issue. Willy Kumado and Oscar Verhoeven are also unavailable due to lower-body problems, ruling all five players out of the conference final.
Vancouver Whitecaps team news
Tristan Blackmon’s red card in the previous match leaves the newly crowned MLS Defender of the Year suspended for this decisive fixture.
Vancouver face their own selection problems, with Sam Adekugbe, Ranko Veselinovic and Daniel Rios all absent through injuries.