Salt Lake vs Houston: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Salt Lake and Houston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo are scheduled to face each other once again after the latter dumped out the former in the semi-finals of the US Open Cup.

Mexican veteran Hector Herrera opened the scoring for Houston before Anderson Santos equalised for Real Salt Lake on the stroke of the hour mark. But Adalberto Carrasquilla and Luis Caicedo both bagged a goal a piece to guide Houston Dynamo to a scintillating victory.

Despite the defeat, Real Salt Lake are currently third in the MLS Western Conference table and the American side would be vying to increase the gap with a victory in their own backyard.

While Houston Dynamo are in the sixth spot in the table and have the perfect opportunity to bridge the gap between themselves and their oppositions. Two draws and two losses in their previous five MLS games have derailed El Naranja's domestic campaign but the 5-0 thrashing of Portland in their previous game could help the side motivate themselves against a team they have just defeated.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salt Lake vs Houston kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field

Salt Lake will host Houston Dynamos at the America First Field with kick-off at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT.

How to watch Salt Lake vs Houston online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Salt Lake and Houston can be watched on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Salt Lake team news

Centre-forward Axel Kei will be unavailable for selection after picking up an ankle injury with his return being unknown. While centre-back Erik Holt is touted to sit out as he is yet to fully recover from a shoulder problem.

Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach would be partnered up in attack alongside Cristian Arango with Jefferson Savarino sitting behind the duo and helping in transitions, Savarino has had five goal involvements in five games and could once again turn out to be the crucial factor when they host Houston.

Red Salt Lake Predicted XI: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Eneli; Luna, Loffelsend, Ojeda, Savarino; Kreilach, Arango



Position Players Goalkeepers: Macmath, Beavers, Gomez Defenders: Glad, Silva, Pierre, Rivera, Brody, Vera, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli, Midfielders: Nyeman, Ojeda, Ruiz, Loffelsend, Palacio, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna Forwards: Savarino, Kreilach, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Arango, Rubin, Musovski, Paul

Houston team news

Houston have three major absentees heading into their clash against Real Salt Lake with defenders Teenage Hadebe and Tate Schmitt bowing out due to their respective problems.

Midfielder Artur, Amine Bassi, and Nelson Quinones would look to provide opportunities for Corey Baird who would be the sole striker leading the line. Amine Bassi produced a scintillating performance when the two sides last met, being involved in all three goals scored by Houston and would once again be vying to replicate his heroics.

Houston Dynamos Predicted XI: Tarbell; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Carrasquilla; Artur, Bassi, Quinones; Baird



Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Gasper, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Herrera, Carrasquilla, Raines, Auguste, Bassi, Ulfarsson, Kowalczyk Forwards: Franco, Quinones, Baird, Aliyu

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met recently in the US Open Cup when Houston emerged victorious against Salt Lake. The home side managed to win the game in the corresponding fixture last season with three games between the two sides ending in draws.

Date Match Competition 24 August 2023 Houston 3-1 Salt Lake US Open Cup 7 May 2023 Houston 0-0 Salt Lake MLS 29 May 2022 Salt Lake 3-0 Houston MLS 28 February 2022 Houston 0-0 Salt Lake MLS 2 February 2022 Salt Lake 1-1 Houston Club Friendlies

