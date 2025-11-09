+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoUdinese
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Roma vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma continue to try and hang on to the coattails of Serie A's title-chasers, and Sunday's visit of Udinese to the Stadio Olimpico comes at the perfect time to show their intentions.  

The Giallorossi steadied themselves after last weekend's stumble against AC Milan by taking care of Rangers in midweek, while Udinese arrive riding high after snapping Atalanta’s lengthy unbeaten run.

Still tucked right behind reigning champions Napoli, Roma have taken seven wins from their first 10 league outings under new boss Gian Piero Gasperini, a start that places them firmly in the Scudetto conversation. Yet, even with that momentum, last week's narrow 1-0 defeat at San Siro served as a reminder that nothing comes easy in this league. Paulo Dybala even saw his usually ice-cold penalty touch desert him, his first miss from the spot in four years after 18 straight conversions.

Udinese, meanwhile, will travel to the capital with history very much against them. The Bianconeri have lost 14 of their last 16 league matches at the Olimpico, and Roma have had their number home and away in recent years, five straight wins, all of them scoring at least twice. Defensively, the gap between the two sides lately has felt like a canyon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

Roma vs Udinese kick-off time

The Serie A match between Roma and Udinese will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Udinese lineups

Roma team news

In terms of personnel, Roma's attack remains stretched. Evan Ferguson is out but has still been called up for international duty, while Matias Soule, in fine form, found himself surprisingly left out of Argentina’s squad. Expect him to play like a man with something to prove. 

Despite some squad rotation after Thursday night in Scotland, Gasperini is expected to stick with Artem Dovbyk, who has happy memories of facing Udinese after scoring twice against them last season. With Ferguson and Dybala sidelined, the forward options are thin; Leon Bailey and Angelino are unavailable as well.

Udinese team news

Udinese have their own issues up top. With Keinan Davis still a doubt, Adam Buksa and Vakoun Bayo are competing for the central striker role, likely flanked by Nicolo Zaniolo. The subplot writes itself: Zaniolo's first 94 Serie A matches came in Roma colors, producing 13 goals between 2018 and 2023. His history with his former club has been dramatic, from scoring a roar-inducing goal with Atalanta to seeing red during his Fiorentina stint.

If Davis makes it back in time, Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic will only be missing Thomas Kristensen, who remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

UDI

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

