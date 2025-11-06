+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoRangers
Ibrox Stadium
team-logoRoma
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Rangers vs Roma Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's UEFA Europa League soccer game between Rangers and Roma will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:00 pm Eastern Time, 01:00 pm Pacific Time.

Victory tonight would help restore some morale for Rangers who have had a disappointing start to their campaign. They are rock bottom of the 36 team Europa League group having failed to register any points from their opening three games. Roma, meanwhile, are going well in Serie A. They currently sit in fourth, just one point off top spot. In the Europa League, however, two home defeats to Lille and Viktoria Plzen have thrown their qualification hopes in doubt.

crest
Europa League - Europa League
Ibrox Stadium

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Rangers vs Roma worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Rangers, Roma or other UEFA Europa League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

UEFA Europa League Standings

Rangers vs Roma Recent Form

RAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Rangers vs Roma Team News

Rangers vs Roma lineups

RangersHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestROM
1
J. Butland
2
J. Tavernier
5
J. Souttar
24
N. Djiga
43
N. Raskin
8
C. Barron
3
M. Aarons
30
J. Meghoma
9
Y. Chermiti
47
M. Moore
23
D. Gassama
99
M. Svilar
22
M. Hermoso
23
G. Mancini
5
E. N'Dicka
19
M. Celik
4
B. Cristante
12
K. Tsimikas
8
N. El Aynaoui
18
M. Soule
9
A. Dovbyk
7
L. Pellegrini

3-4-3

ROMAway team crest

RAN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Roehl

ROM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

How to watch Rangers vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ViXWatch here
CBS Sports NetworkWatch here

Useful links

